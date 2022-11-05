Seagate® today announced four new external hard drives (HDDs) inspired by the story and characters of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. These officially licensed HDDs will be available in Taiwan on November 11 this year, adding a new member to Seagate’s line of special-edition storage devices.

A special tribute to T’Challa (aka “Black Panther”), Shuri, and Okoye, this series of special edition HDDs presents fans with one-of-a-kind Marvel art illustrations, and RGB LED lighting can also be customized1 to further showcase each character’s Features: Magenta pays homage to the Black Panther, cyan represents Princess Shuri’s innovative style, and yellow celebrates the mighty power of elite warrior Okoye.

Okoye, an elite female warrior of Wakanda, uses yellow as its representative color to show her bravery and fighting spirit

Offering up to 2TB of capacity, FireCuda external hard drives are compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, PlayStation and Xbox, giving tech enthusiasts plenty of room to access massive amounts of media, files, and games without worrying about operating system issues2. Powered by the USB bus and connected using the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, while offering universal compatibility and blazing-fast transfer speeds, the lightweight design allows Black Panther fans to take their entire media library with them wherever they go.

The Seagate FireCuda Limited Edition hard drive is inspired by the Waganda-savvy Princess Shuri, and the innovative style is revealed

In addition to the above three limited-edition external hard drives, Seagate also announced the exclusive launch of the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited-edition external hard drive in Walmart, USA and Asia Pacific. As mentioned above, the design of this hard drive is unique and offers a glimpse of T’Challa’s heroic kingdom. With magenta RGB LED lighting, the lighting effect can also be customized by consumers.

Seagate Special Edition hard drives come with a 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services™, so users can go on an adventure with peace of mind. These 4 special edition external hard drives will be available for sale at selected Taiwanese distribution channels starting November 11, with a suggested price of NT$2,988.

King of Wakanda, which is only available in Asia Pacific and Walmart in the United States, showcases the heroic appearance of King T’Challa

1 Use the free Seagate Toolkit software on a PC to set RGB colors or lighting modes.

2 For operating system requirements, go to the Seagate website.

