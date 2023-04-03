Lifespin Workflow

The ISO13485 certification is an important milestone in bringing the automated, high-throughput platform to market and the ability to develop affordable and scalable tools for omics-based precision medicine.

Lifespin GmbH, with headquarters in Regensburg and an office in Boston, MA, announced today that it has received ISO13485:2016 certification for its proprietary AI-based metabolomics technology platform in Regensburg.

“The ISO13485 certification is a very important milestone on the way to bringing our AI-based metabolomics platform for diagnostic applications to market,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin GmbH. “This move will support and enable our first commercial product launch, planned for this year, and other products to come to market thereafter.”

Lifespin is building a highly scalable, automated technology platform based on digitized metabolomic data for use in a variety of medical fields such as diagnostics, disease management and pharmaceutical research and development. Lifespin has built one of the largest and most comprehensive databases of metabolic health profiles of healthy and diseased individuals, spanning multiple age and sex groups and specific diseases in the fields of neurology, oncology and inflammation.

“Lifespin’s proprietary technology uniquely combines biology, deep data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies and could open the door to digital metabolic analysis as the future gold standard to expand the field of precision diagnostics and create new diagnostic products that are still around today doesn’t exist,” says Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin. “This could include products for diagnosing neurological disorders, as well as applications in therapy monitoring, for pharmaceutical research purposes, and in nutrition for the control of diabetes, obesity, and other chronic diseases.”

“The successful certification is proof of our philosophy of delivering the highest quality and safety and shows our ability to combine innovative approaches with established regulatory standards. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in achieving this milestone,” said Dr. Roland Geyer, COO of Lifespin.

The products and services offered by Lifespin to date are for Research Use Only (RUO) only and are not intended for use in diagnostics. Current developments in the areas of general health testing, oncology and neurology leading to the first regulated products in human diagnostics are expected in 2023.

Lifespin ( https://www.lifespin.health ) is a deep data company that maps human health through snapshots of metabolic state. Lifespin has standardized the Human Health Baseline to detect significant abnormalities in human metabolism caused by disease. Studies show that pathogenesis affects metabolism and causes specific changes in the presence and amount of metabolites. Lifespin is building its own biobank, which already includes more than 200,000 human blood samples. Lifespin’s proprietary diagnostic technology platform is capable of quantifying individual metabolic events, ie up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations, with a single nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) measurement. Using its proprietary technology, Lifespin performs in-house quantitative measurements of metabolomes and digitizes metabolic profiles spanning billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles enable systematic mapping of various health conditions and will enable differential diagnosis and early detection of health conditions, disease staging, treatment outcome monitoring and personalized medicine. Tests to detect neurological, cancer and inflammatory diseases are in the pipeline, with first regulated products expected in 2023. Lifespin’s cloud-based business model is based on a proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Lifespin’s Advisory Board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology at Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA) and other prominent figures in the relevant fields.

