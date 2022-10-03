Laboratories, simulators and virtual reality to make work safer and intervene in advance on possible critical issues. On display in the stand ofInail, the projects developed by its researchers in ergonomics, sensors, robotics, innovation and augmented reality to study potential, new and emerging risks to the health and safety of workers. A preparatory work for the development of devices for the prevention of accidents and occupational diseases. Starting from the prototype used by the astronauts dell’Iss and currently in use on the International Space Station, for the monitoring of hearing and in particular cochlear function in workers exposed to noise and other oto-neurotoxic agents.

Thanks to the project Audio-Acoustic Diagnosticsfinanced byItalian space agency and supported by the European Space Agency e from NASAfrom 2019 Inail has been acquiring otoacoustic data of the astronauts on boardIssamong which the Italians Luca Parmitano and Samantha Cristoforetti. This is important data because astronauts, in an extreme environment such as that of the space station where microgravity and noise could cause hearing damage, need prevention to carry out their activity at the highest possible level of safety.

Also on the stand there is one glove box which replicates the movement of nanopolveri. It is an experiential laboratory which, by simulating the handling of inert fluorescent nanopowders inside a glove box, highlights the possible exposure to airborne nanoparticulate. A risk that affects more and more exposed workers given that in recent years nanotechnologies have undergone rapid development in sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals to medicine, from energy to construction.

And for the identification of the parameters that can best represent their toxicity, such as size, concentration in number and mass, surface area, chemical and morphological composition, the department of medicine, epidemiology, occupational and environmental hygiene (Dimeila) of the institute has developed a strategy for measuring and characterizing theexposure by inhalation to nanomaterials in the workplace.

At the road risk that can be caused by sleep apnea an immersive journey is dedicated which, through the use of virtual reality, will allow you to know and experience the signs, symptoms and consequences on health and driving of this pathology. A disease that is estimated to increase the likelihood of road accidents by two to eight times, especially exposing workers engaged for a long time at the wheel of means of transport.

It’s still, simulators and digital twins for training and prevention. With a simulator that reconstructs the functionality of an elevating work platform for lifting people and that, through the faithful reproduction of complex operating scenarios, provides a training tool to support the training and safety of operators. Then a “digital twin” model or a digital twin of a drill press to prevent, by continuously monitoring the significant parameters of the work equipment, dangerous situations before they can lead to accidents.

Finally the technological demonstrator of conveyor belt carried out as part of the “SIC_O_MAN” projectpromoted by the department of technological innovations and safety of plants, products and anthropogenic settlements (Dit) of the institute together with the Polytechnic of Turinall’University of Bologna e all’University of Cassino and southern Lazio to evaluate the effects of the operating parameters of a machine with respect to the possible release of accumulated elastic energy.