INBUS Flow 73424, the best alternative to the LTT Screwdriver Update, available again at a good price!

A while ago we looked at the LTT Screwdriver, a ratchet screwdriver from a well-known Canadian Youtuber. The LTT Screwdriver is really excellent too!

However, if you want the LTT Screwdriver, you will pay around €100 including shipping and customs! An insane price that is hard to justify.

At that time I announced the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 RA 1 SB as an alternative, but it couldn’t keep up with the LTT screwdriver in terms of quality.

Today I have a real alternative for you, the INBUS Flow 73424. Let’s take a look at it in a short test/information article.

The INBUS Flow 73424 in a short test

The INBUS Flow 73424 is a ratchet screwdriver with an integrated bit compartment. At the time of testing you can get this for +- €30, which makes it quite cheap.

This uses the typical design of a Rast screwdriver. We have a long shaft with the usual bit holder (magnetic). Behind it there is an adjustment for the direction of rotation/locking and behind that is the handle.

The handle is made of a mixture of matt plastic and heavily rubberized elements.

The bit compartment is also housed in the handle. You open this using a button on the handle. Inside you will find 4x 3 bits in spring-loaded holders.

These are very beautifully made!

Bit selection not ideal for electricians and PC hobbyists

The INBUS Flow 73424 comes with 12 bits.

12 × Bits (Länge: 25 mm): 3mm | 4mm | 5mm | 6mm | PH1 | PH2 | PZ1 | PZ2 | SL5.5 | TX10 | TX20 | TX25

Of course, it is always difficult to judge which bits are needed by whom. The bits are ok for normal workshop use.

However, for “electrical hobbyists” a few smaller slotted bits (for various screw terminals) and smaller Torx and cross bits would have been good.

However, these are standard bits and you can easily exchange them for a set of your choice.

A ratchet without a ratchet? (silent)

I think each of you will know the distinctive sound of a ratchet. The INBUS Flow has a ratchet, but it runs completely smoothly and makes no noise!

Depending on the setting, the handle can simply be turned smoothly in the desired direction, without any resistance or noise!

But yes, the ratchet function, i.e. the blocking and the opposite direction, of course works perfectly. The gradation at which the “next tooth” of the ratchet engages is incredibly fine.

Clearly better quality than Wera!

I clearly like the quality of the INBUS Flow 73424 better than the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 RA 1 SB.

This means the handle sits much tighter and the ratchet generally has less play. Yes, the LTT Screwdriver is a touch tighter, but the differences are minimal.

The INBUS Flow also doesn’t rattle much when you shake it.

Super soft ratchet!

The ratchet of the INBUS Flow runs incredibly smoothly. I don’t know how the INBUS did it, but it is actually more precise than the LTT screwdriver.

I don’t know if I like the noiselessness, there’s something satisfying about the “ratcheting noise” of the LTT, but there’s something about the super smooth running too!

Shaft less grippy

The LTT Screwdriver has a “diamond texture” on the shaft/handle, which allows you to turn the handle with two fingers.

This is a really good design! Especially with small screws, turning is much faster than if you had to turn the entire handle every time.

The INBUS Flow 73424 only has a hexagonal design. Yes, this “turn with your fingertips” tactic works here too, better than with Wera because the ratchet has less resistance, but not as well as with LTT.

Conclusion

In principle, I would still prefer the LTT Screwdriver to the INBUS Flow for working on the PC. However, the INBUS Flow is a clear improvement compared to the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 RA 1 SB.

The INBUS Flow is a lot better in quality and extremely close to the LTT Screwdriver. This simply looks taut and precisely built. It doesn’t rattle and the ratchet mechanism is also “on point”.

Opinions will certainly differ somewhat when it comes to the ratchet mechanism. The ratchet on the INBUS Flow runs completely silently! Very interesting and functionally “better”, but I actually like a certain acoustic feedback, but that’s purely a matter of taste.

There is only criticism for a few small points. The right/left switch could be a little larger and the handle could be a little easier to grip.

The bit compartment is very well solved and a whopping 12 bits can be stored in the screwdriver.

In short, if you got the LTT screwdriver for +- 50€, I would prefer it for “PC/electrical equipment” work. In detail, this is simply made a little better. But you don’t get the LTT screwdriver for €50, but for +- €100 and here the INBUS Flow is simply the better alternative.

Above all, the quality is at a very good level and is clearly above Wera. In addition, the price is very good at +- 30€ at the time of testing! Currently the INBUS Flow would be my first choice ratchet screwdriver with delivery from Germany!

INBUS® Flow 73424 screwdriver incl. 12 bits, with FlowDrive &… Contents: 1 × INBUS Flow I-Series bit holder: 6.3 mm (1/4 inch). 12…Features: suitable for all bits with 6.3 mm (1/4…Extras: Non-slip handle with HybridTouch combines stability…Guarantee: 10 years on the original.INBUS: Awarded as “the Allen key”…