INBUS Flow 73424, the best alternative to the LTT screwdriver

A while ago we looked at the LTT Screwdriver, a ratcheting screwdriver from a well-known Canadian Youtuber. The LTT Screwdriver is really excellent too!

However, if you want the LTT Screwdriver, you’ll pay around €100 including shipping and customs! An insane price that can hardly be justified.

At that time, I called out the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 RA 1 SB as an alternative, but it couldn’t keep up with the LTT screwdriver in terms of quality.

Today I have a real alternative for you, the INBUS Flow 73424. Let’s take a look at this in a short test/info article.

The INBUS Flow 73424 in a short test

The INBUS Flow 73424 is a ratchet screwdriver with an integrated bit compartment. You can get this for +- 30€ at the time of the test, which makes it quite cheap.

This is based on the typical design of a Rast screwdriver. We have a long shank with the usual bit holder (magnetic). Behind it is an adjustment for the direction of rotation/for fixing and behind it the handle.

The handle consists of a mixture of a matte plastic and strong rubberized elements.

The bit compartment is also housed in the handle. You open this with a button on the handle. Inside you will find 4x 3 bits in spring-loaded holders.

These are very nicely done!

Bit selection not ideal for electricians and PC hobbyists

The INBUS Flow 73424 comes with 12 bits.

12 × Bits (Länge: 25 mm): 3mm | 4mm | 5mm | 6mm | PH1 | PH2 | PZ1 | PZ2 | SL5.5 | TX10 | TX20 | TX25

Of course, it is always difficult to judge which bits are needed by whom. The bits are ok for normal workshop use.

However, for “electrical hobbyists” a few smaller slotted bits (for various screw terminals) and smaller Torx and Phillips bits would have been good.

However, these are standard bits and you can easily exchange them for a set of your choice.

A ratchet without a ratchet? (silent)

I think each of you will know the distinctive sound of a ratchet. The INBUS Flow has a ratchet, but it runs completely soft and doesn’t produce any noise!

Depending on the setting, the handle can be easily turned in the desired direction without any resistance or noise!

But yes, the ratchet function, i.e. blocking and the opposite direction, of course works perfectly. The gradation from which the “next tooth” of the ratchet grips is incredibly fine.

Qualitatively better than Wera!

I like the quality of the INBUS Flow 73424 clearly better than the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 RA 1 SB.

The handle sits much tighter and the ratchet generally has less play. Yes, the LTT Screwdriver is a touch tighter, but the differences are minimal.

The INBUS Flow doesn’t rattle too much when you shake it.

Super soft ratchet!

The ratchet of the INBUS Flow is incredibly smooth. I don’t know how the INBUS did it, but this is actually more precise than the LTT Screwdriver.

I don’t know if I like the noiselessness, the “ratcheting noise” of the LTT has something satisfying, but the super soft running has something too!

Shank less grippy

The LTT Screwdriver has a “diamond texture” on the shaft/handle, which allows you to turn the handle with two fingers.

This is a really good design! Especially with small screws, turning is a lot faster than if you had to turn the whole handle every time.

The INBUS Flow 73424 only has a hexagonal design here. Yes, this “turn with your fingertips” tactic works here too, better than Wera because the ratchet has less resistance, but not as well as LTT.

Conclusion

In principle, I would still prefer the LTT Screwdriver to the INBUS Flow for working on the PC. However, the INBUS Flow is a clear improvement compared to the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 RA 1 SB.

The INBUS Flow is a lot better in terms of quality and extremely close to the LTT Screwdriver. This looks simply tight and precisely built. It doesn’t rattle and the ratchet mechanism is also “on point”.

Whereby the ratchet mechanism will certainly have different opinions. The ratchet on the INBUS Flow is completely silent! Very interesting and functionally “better” in itself, but I like a certain acoustic feedback, but that’s purely a matter of taste.

There is only criticism for a few small points. For example, the right/left switch could be a little larger and the handle could be a little easier to grasp.

On the other hand, the bit compartment is very well designed and a whopping 12 bits can be accommodated in the screwdriver.

In short, if you could get the LTT Screwdriver for +- 50€ I would prefer it for “PC/Electronics” work. In detail, this is simply made a little better. But you don’t get the LTT Screwdriver for €50, but for +- €100 and here the INBUS Flow is simply the better alternative.

This is above all qualitatively on a very good level and clearly outperforms Wera here. In addition, the price of +- 30€ at the time of the test is very good! Currently the INBUS Flow would be my first choice ratchet screwdriver with delivery from Germany!