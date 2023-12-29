Incognito Browsing But Not So Much, Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit

New incognito window is one of the most used options on the Chrome browser when you don’t want to leave any traces of your browsing on the Internet. Or at least that’s how it should be and instead it wouldn’t be, according to the “millions of users” they have in 2020 sued Google for violating their privacy while using Chrome in the Incognito mode.

Now, according to what has been reported by numerous American news sites (such as Ars Technica)the Mountain View company would have managed to find an agreement that will allow it to close this class action from at least 5 billion of dollars.

Privacy and travel What is the Maps Timeline, the place where Google knows everything about you: how to use it and how to deactivate it by Emanuele Capone 08 June 2023

Requested 5 thousand dollars in damages per user

Google was accused of having secretly tracked, precisely through Chrome and as well during use in Incognito mode, the use of the Internet by millions of people who were convinced they were browsing privately. Filed over 3 years ago, the case concerned the alleged tracking that would have occurred from 1 June 2016 and was seeking at least $5,000 in damages per user for violating wiretap and privacy laws.

According to the indictment, the software of Google Analytics, cookies and other Big G apps would have remained active and would have continued to monitor user activity even when they set the private browsing mode. This thing would have turned Google into an “uncontrollable information treasure”allowing the company to learn about friends, hobbies, favorite foods, shopping habits and even “potentially embarrassing things” users search for online. In addition to what he already knows normallyit’s obvious.

Google had attempted to have the case dismissed defending themselves behind the message that appears when you activate the Incognito mode are Chrome (image at top of page), which tells users that their activity “may still be visible on sites they visit.” It didn’t help, the procedure continued and we therefore reached this agreement, which details were not disclosed and which will be formally revealed in court by February 24.

@capoema

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

