Increase and increase MSI Intel 700/600 series motherboards open to support 192GB memory capacity limit
Increase and increase MSI Intel 700/600 series motherboards open to support 192GB memory capacity limit

Most of the current consumer-grade Intel 700/600 series motherboards, high-end models support DDR5 memory capacity expansion up to 128GB, but today MSI announced that its Intel 700/600 motherboards support 48/24GB memory, including its MEG , MPG, MAG and PRO series product lines.


∆ i9-13900K+MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI

It supports a single 48GB memory, that is to say, the motherboard with 4 DIMMs can be expanded to 192GB; the motherboard with 2 DIMMs can be expanded to 96GB, and the motherboard does not need to update the BIOS version to obtain compatibility updates.


∆ i9-12900KF and MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI

In addition to the high-end Z-series chipset supporting 48/24GB memory, the entry-level and mainstream-oriented H/B series chipsets are also open to support. If your wallet is deep enough, show off your 192GB memory!

