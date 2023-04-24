Incredible discovery in the ocean floor: 19,000 unknown volcanoes

Thanks to the use of satellite technologies, a team of oceanographers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, assisted by experts from Chungnam National University and the University of Hawaii, has discovered as many as 19,000 previously unknown underwater volcanoes in the world‘s oceans.

In their new research, published on the pages of the magazine Earth and Space Sciencethe group described the real need to study the mysterious ocean floor. Thousands and thousands of km of underwater land which, as on land, has a wide variety of types.

Do you think that, until now, only a quarter of the global seabed has been mappedwhich means that nobody knows how many of the particular underwater conformations (of which the oceans are full) are simple mountains or real submerged volcanoes.

In this new document, therefore, the research group has set itself the task of discover and map as many underwater reliefs as possible and, to do so, he used data from radar satellites which, while unable to precisely identify seamounts, can nevertheless measure the altitude of the sea surface, which obviously changes due to changes in attraction related to the topography of the seabed marine.

What they discovered was amazing. As many as 19,000 previously unknown underwater volcanic structureswhich could actually help geologists better map the planet’s tectonic plates and its geomagnetic field.

The importance of an in-depth study of these geological conformations is also given by the fact that, in addition to providing a natural habitat for a wide range of marine lifehost large quantities of minerals and rare earths.

Also, these underwater volcanoes have a strong impact on deep-water ocean flow. In fact, when currents collide against these mountains, they are pushed upwards, carrying with them colder water, mixing it in hitherto unknown ways.

Mapping these currents has therefore become much more important than expected since the oceans absorb more heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that adds up to the fresh water introduced by the melting of the glaciers, due to the ongoing climate change.

Speaking of the study of the ocean depths, who knows what happened to the project (of 2020) to build an international submarine station, will he too have sunk into the abyss of oblivion?