[Epoch Times, September 28, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiled and reported) Austrian astrophotographer Gerald Rhemann really surpassed himself this time and captured an amazing comet In the photo, under the starry night sky, its long comet tail is even more graceful and moving.

The photo, which won Lehman the top prize in this year’s Royal Greenwich Observatory’s annual astrophotography competition on September 15, is of Comet Leonard, which was discovered in January 2021. Bright, whizzing through the solar system. The photo was taken during Christmas 2021.

“The photo is a perfect blend of astronomy, mythology and art,” contest judge Imad Ahmed said in a statement. “It’s of great value to scientists because it gracefully captured a falling comet.”

The comet is named after its discoverer, Gregory Leonard, a senior research specialist at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. It was very bright, visible to the naked eye, and of course had that long, unforgettable tail. The comet is visible because it kicks up dust and gas as it travels through the solar system.

The comet died and disintegrated as it approached the sun in January 2022. But its flames streaking across the sky gave astrophotographers plenty of opportunities to get a closer look.

Other top entries included an image of the International Space Station passing in front of the Moon’s Sea of ​​Tranquility and a photo of the Helix Nebula called “The Eye of God.”

Lehman was very excited, he said, “This award is one of the highlights of my astrophotography career, and all the hard work I put into this photo was worth it.” ◇#

