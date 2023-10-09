Incubation-innovation. in Piedmont it can be done

There is a lot of Turin, on the stage of the Italian Tech Week, among the finalist projects of the Primo Round award, designed to grow the best Italian early stage startups. Four out of seven were born under the Mole, the winner Astradyne is originally from Bari, but incubated at ESA Bic Turin, the European space agency’s incubator.

The proposals of the Savoy realities range from automotive to environmental protection, from the insurance world to data analysis, trying to provide concrete answers to current challenges.

It is the case of CarpeCarbon which, as we read on the site, works to “extract CO2 from the atmosphere (and save the world in the meantime)”. This is Carbon Dioxide Removal, an essential service in the fight against climate change, a sort of disposal and treatment of a waste that has accumulated in excess in the air: carbon dioxide. The service offered by CarpeCarbon is aimed at a wide category of customers: companies that need CO2 in the production process and those who want to purchase high quality Carbon credits as part of their commitment towards zero emissions, for example large corporations or governments. “We use a chemical-physical filter to remove CO2 from the atmosphere – he explains Giuliano Antoniciello, co-founder CarpeCarbon – . We chose to build the pilot plant near Turin, also because we want to make our contribution in an attempt to improve the air conditions of our city”. The solution identified by the startup also has the advantage of significantly reducing energy consumption, usually very high for the direct capture of CO2, and consequently the costs. As regards disposal, there are two ways: the captured CO2 can be destined for climate neutral industrial production or it is mineralized underground, and thus becomes stable “until the next era geological”.

Il team de IlMioBrokerAssicurativo.it all’Italian Tech Week.

Sebastiano Andreis tries to answer a simple and complex question at the same time: how do you identify a person’s insurance need? To provide a quick response (90 seconds the site promises) he founded ilmiobrokerassicurativo.it. “My family has been working in the insurance sector for 40 years, we have worked on a historical basis for the last 10 years and we have internally developed an algorithm to customize the insurance result through artificial intelligence and machine learning. In this way we offer an accessible first free insurance screening to everyone”. With version 2.0 almost completed, ilmiobroker will be on the market at the end of October: initially it will offer insurance products from 12 agencies that have given it a direct mandate, from 2024 it will also develop its own very specific insurance products, such as those against cyber risk.

The Plino team: from left Enrico Castelli, CTO; Viola Bonesu, Kos; Pietro Galimberti, CEO.

Data analysis and SMEs usually do not go hand in hand, resulting in wasted time and money. Plinio.ai offers software for automated management control, a sort of co-pilot for companies, which deals with collecting and analyzing company data, and through generative Artificial Intelligence and a conversational approach it allows you to communicate in chat to obtain in all the necessary information in real time. “We started from Gpt4, then we gave prompts to optimize it and make it perform better in the analysis of invoices”, says the CEO Pietro Galimberti. The customers are SMEs, there are more than three and a half million in Italy, but the software is sold through accountants: “it helps us in the introduction phase to the company and for them it is an added value, then we give them a percentage of the customer fee. And upon explicit request, we are developing a version for accountants.” A curiosity about the name: “We were looking for a reference to Turin, the Plins came to mind, but we couldn’t copy it, so we added an o. And then data analysis is like stuffed pasta: you have to look inside to extract value” .

The founders of Zeds: from left, Henrique de Carvalho Pinheiro, Massimiliana Carello and Giovanni Imberti.

Zedsborn within the mechanical engineering research group of Polytechnic of Turinstarts from a provocation, as the co-founder of Brazilian origins explains Henrique De Carvalho Pinheiro: “The electric car does not have zero emissions, there is a system that emits a lot of particulate matter and that is the braking one.” Research has thus moved from investigating the problem to finding a solution: the magnetorheological fluid. “It’s about one smart fluid composed of a thick oil with small metallic particles. If it encounters a magnetic field the particles align and the substance becomes semi-solid and eexerts a braking action“. The group is working on the creation of the first working bench prototype. “We have already met several companies in the automotive sector and the feedback is positive – says Henrique -. They all asked us a lot of questions about safety requirements and each time we discover a new detail that we need to work on, but it’s good because then we know what to focus on. We know the road is long, but the response so far has been encouraging.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

