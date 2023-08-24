India on the Moon: Chandrayaan-3 mission landed near the south pole

India did it, when in Italy it was just after 14.30, the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the surface of the Moon near the South Pole, where no one has ever landed before, and exactly where Russia has failed just two days ago, in what turned into the virtual competition between a declining power and a rapidly rising one. Soon, the small rover will be brought down from the lander, which will explore the surroundings of a very interesting region, which will also be the target of lunar exploration in the coming years of American and Chinese programs. The mission will last just under two weeks, that is until sunlight kisses the moon landing site, during which time Chandrayaan will be able to recharge its batteries with its solar panels. During this time, the instruments of the lander and rover will analyze the environment and the soil, looking for, among other things, the presence of water ice.

The AI ​​at the helm during the descent

But the first goal was to survive and make a “soft moon landing”. A risky undertaking, as recent bankruptcies prove, because without an atmosphere to use to slow down the fall, you have to rely on retro-rockets to slow down the descent. Twenty minutes of terror, to first go from over a kilometer and a half per second of speed to 350 meters per second, from 30 to 7.5 kilometers of altitude, and then a “flip” for the final vertical descent. He stopped at an altitude of 800 meters to study the soil. And then again at 150 meters. All automatic manoeuvres, which had betrayed the first Indian mission, Chandrayaan-2, lost in the attempt. Before descending, the probe took images with its camera to identify, in previous orbits, a suitable site, free of boulders, slopes and asperities that could make one lose balance and stability once touching the ground. The scan lasted up to a few seconds before the touchdown. The lander alone evaluated if and where it was more appropriate to land thanks to artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also there four years ago, in the Control room of the Indian Space Agency, but he had to console the then head of ISRO. This time, connecting from South Africa for the BRICS summit, he waved the flag as the room erupted in a liberating scream as all displays stopped on zero.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

Now it’s time to look around. The lander has three instruments, to analyze particles in a vacuum, an experiment to measure the thermal properties of the soil and a seismometer. A rover, a 26-kilo robot, has the task of analyzing the composition of the surface, the minerals that make it up and the presence of water ice, which in those areas should be found in the permanently shaded parts, especially at the bottom of the craters ( where the rover will not arrive).

Chandrayaan-3 is a small mission, certainly an ambitious one, but he did it. And that’s what matters. It has succeeded where Russia, which was thought to be strong in a history that saw it lead, at the beginning, the conquest of space, has failed. Yury Borisov himself, head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, had to admit it: “We haven’t worked on the moon for about 50 years. The invaluable experience that our predecessors accumulated in the 60s-70s was practically lost, the generational change was stopped, ”he told the Russia24 broadcaster. A slap in the face to the glorious history of a superpower that is no longer a superpower, surpassed by what is now the most populous country in the world and with a GDP almost double that of Russia (which in the meantime is engaged in a war and hit by international sanctions).

In the space that matters

India pushes its way into the space that matters. Having succeeded after having failed in the same enterprise four years ago, when Chandrayaan-2 was lost in the attempt, having conquered the lunar south pole, where no one had ever landed, after the Israeli and Japanese failures and, above all, after the Russian defeat, it is yet another milestone in New Delhi’s space programme. Ten years ago, the Indian Space Agency launched the Mars orbiter mission (Mom) satellite into orbit around Mars. Fourth power to arrive from parts of the Red Planet, the first Asian and the first ever to succeed in the first attempt.

Since 2017, it has had a medium-power vector to launch loads of up to ten tons into low orbit, Lvm3, but it will be able to carry the first Indian astronauts who will take off from their homeland into Earth orbit. For this reason it is developing Gaganyaan, a crewed vehicle that will be tested, empty, probably in 2024, to arrive at the first totally human space mission Made in India in 2025. After the breaking of the agreements following the invasion of Ukraine, the same LVM3 rocket replaced the Soyuz for the launch of the satellites of the British global internet constellation OneWeb, in a market segment that can compete (even with other carriers) to Europe and even (albeit less) to SpaceX.

It even destroyed one of its own satellites with a missile, just to prove to the whole world that it can do it. Neglecting the damage that the thousands of fragments in orbit can create. Despite the complex geopolitical balances (see the positioning with respect to the war, the failure to condemn the invasion and the failure to invite Ukraine to the G20), India has taken a position, recently signing the Artemis accords, as a partner of the lunar exploration with the Americans. India got there on the moon, while Russia is lagging behind.

Today @ISRO made a historic landing on the south pole of the Moon, the first of its kind. ESA had a supporting role in this historic moment and for this, all Europeans should be proud. But we can’t stop here: we must take the next big step for Europe and become protagonists in… https://t.co/PEDs6GVcap — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) August 23, 2023

Enthusiasm for the enterprise has infected the world. First of all, colleagues from space agencies, from NASA to ESA, who congratulated us on social media for the historic feat. The president of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), Theodore Valens, he recalled the importance of international collaboration in the agreements signed with the Americans: “I want to express my congratulations and congratulations to the whole Indian scientific and technological community for this important success – said Valente – India, like Italy , is one of the signatory countries of the Artemis agreements which essentially see the possibility of man returning to the Moon.It is a confirmation of how the technological and scientific development programs for the use of our natural satellite are of absolute relevance and in the area in which our country, together with the Americans and the other signatories of the Artemis agreements, will play a leading role”.

Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023