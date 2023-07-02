Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate: film review

Forty-two years later Raiders of the Lost Ark and that mischievous “love you” written on the eyelids by a student of Professor Jones, literally enraptured by the lesson of the most famous and loved archaeologist in the history of cinema, we find a tired and dejected Indiana Jones, who struggles to keep his new students awake of 1969, more interested in the imminent landing on the moon than in the relics of a distant past. A change of perspective that is not only the starting point of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (fifth film of the saga and first without Steven Spielberg directed), but also acts as a supporting beam for the reflection at the center of the story, or rather our relationship with time and with the past.

A theme that is slammed into our faces right from the remarkable incipit of the film, in which thanks to the miracles of an increasingly effective de-aging we see a young Indiana Jones on stage again, grappling with his all-time enemies, namely the Nazis, and with the umpteenth precious object to be protected from ill-intentioned people, the legendary Antykytera mechanism of Archimedes, which is even able to predict the opening of fissures in space-time. A hard and violent prologue, which immediately makes the director’s intent clear James Mangoldmore interested in the nostalgia operation and adherence to Spielberg’s canons than in a real distortion of the saga, also and above all from a future point of view.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Indy’s Last Gloomy Adventure

On the other hand, Harrison Ford and the production have reiterated several times that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny it is the actor’s last participation in the franchise, and that giving the role of Indy to another interpreter is not an option. The fifth film therefore finds itself in the awkward position of giving a conclusion to a cycle that had already found its perfect epilogue 34 years ago with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadeand which not even Steven Spielberg had managed to revitalize with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skulldetested by a large part of the fans despite the excellent commercial response.

Throughout his history in the franchise, Harrison Ford has had the honor and burden of aging (and this time even rejuvenating) alongside one of its most iconic characters. Character that we find out of time and space, forced into a cramped apartment in Manhattan and clinging as always to the past, which does not seem to interest either the young people dragged by the Beatles and David Bowie or a society that looks as high as it can, i.e. to a moon never so close. On the contrary, Indy is increasingly on the ground, grappling with a disastrous family situation and forced into retirement by his beloved job as a professor, the only activity capable of reviving the memory of his past adventurous exploits.

However, two old acquaintances of his arrive to shake him from his existential torpor: Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a German astrophysicist against whom 25 years earlier he had clashed precisely for the quadrant of destiny, and Helena “Wombat” Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), daughter of his late friend Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) and real goddaughter for Indy, despite the 18 years of distance.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny: The Hard Work of James Mangold

Through this precious artifact, Voller wants to change the course of history in favor of his beloved Third Reich, while the more material Helena wants to complete her father’s research, but is above all on the hunt for easy money. Caught between two fires, and as always faithful to the principle that the finds of the past should be in a museum, Indy is thus forced to pick up his whip and hat again, for a mission between Morocco, Greece and the Sicilian city of Syracuse, home of the legendary Archimedes.

Following in the footsteps of his excellent Loganwhich had brilliantly closed the narrative arc of the Wolverine of Hugh Jackman, James Mangold gives life to a twilight work full of melancholy, in a cautious and difficult balance between the various souls that distinguish the saga, such as the charm of adventure, pure action, hints of the supernatural and irony. All this with an eye to the past, represented by Harrison Ford himself and some old acquaintances of the previous chapters, but at the same time with a door always open to the future, since the character of Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been repeatedly credited as possible protagonist of a potential spin-off of the saga.

Net of the problems caused by the aging of the franchise and its protagonist, the result is decent and faithful to the spirit and history of Indiana Jones. However, the tiredness of this saga is evident, which has definitively put aside the inventiveness and originality to settle down on themes, dynamics and opponents already faced in the previous chapters, and with much better results.

In search of lost time

Net of some too much length (the 154 minutes of duration are felt by everyone, especially in the second act), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny works, and guarantees old and new fans of the saga one last nostalgic and fun journey in a universe that has been a clear source of inspiration for the entertainment landscape in recent decades (Uncharted e Tomb Raider are two shining examples in this sense, both in the cinematographic and videogame fields). As we mentioned at the beginning, it is time that marks the story, not only from the point of view of the mere plot (the destiny dial allows you to go back to the past), but also as regards the relationships between the characters.

For Voller, time is what separates him from the defeat of Nazism, for him indigestible; for Helena it is a source of income, but also a way to reconnect with her paternal obsession; for Indy, on the other hand, time is now lost, since every day he can’t help but see that what he has seen and experienced is infinitely more exciting than he is present than he is. However, this reflection is the only truly new starting point of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinywhich for the rest is content to play it safe, dusting off Indy’s evergreen and highly justified hatred towards the Nazis (and Mads Mikkelsen is as always at ease in the role of a despicable character), giving life to the inevitable chases between land, water and sky and providing fans with a generous and unavoidable dose of fanservice.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny: the amazing Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the happiest notes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyat ease both in the role of novella Katharine Hepburnboth as an action heroine and as a comedic sidekick to a cinema icon. At the same time, however, she sees in the relationship of her character with her father and with Indy himself a rehashing of her relationship between the two Henry Jones brilliantly explored in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. An explicit point of reference that also emerges in the moments made up of puzzles to be solved and in Indy’s solemn encounters with history and legend.

Perhaps it is impossible to ask for more from a franchise with an 80-year-old protagonist, who for the second time is attempting a complex relaunch more than 15 years after the previous chapter, moreover doing it without the solid and loving guidance of Steven Spielberg. But there is still a pinch of bitterness and regret for a story that is satisfied with the homework, despite having several times the opportunity to swerve in a surprising way: this is the case of the suggestive prefinal, thwarted by a more affectionate but overall less satisfying epilogue.

A bittersweet epilogue

Although it’s hard not to be moved by the test of the usually gigantic Harrison Ford, who with a glance and an eyebrow lift still manages to build a world around his character, to convey his love of history and to make his suffering, the feeling remains that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny it will hardly break the hearts of fans, like its predecessor Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Between de-aging, artificial intelligence and always possible spin-offs or film and serial remakes, we are not ready to bet that this is really the end of Indy. Instead, we feel like hazarding that when cinephiles young and old alike think back to the end of the Indiana Jones narrative arc in a few decades, their minds will fly to that last romantic and moving horseback ride into the sunset at the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadea masterpiece of inventiveness, narrative and love of cinema to which this weak fifth chapter unfortunately fails to even come close.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled in Italian cinemas, distributed by Disney.

