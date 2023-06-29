Indiana Jones, available the Funko Pop inspired by the saga …

Funko Pop has decided to launch its own products inspired by Indiana Jonesespecially to celebrate the release of the new film starring Harrison Ford.

Funko Pop Indiana Jones version

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in the history of cinema. Born from the idea of George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, the adventurous archaeologist has fascinated millions of fans for forty years. After fifteen years, Harrison Ford resumes the role of Indiana for a fifth and final chapter in which he will have to save the world from a dangerous scientist who wants to change the course of history. For the occasion, Funko presents the new line of Funko Pop! dedicated to the protagonists of the whole saga. From Indiana to Marion, passing through Sallah and Henry Jones Sr, everyone is there.

Loungeflyhowever, offers the new line dedicated to the film Raiders of the Lost Ark, with a special design that recalls one of the most iconic scenes. Made of vegan leather, they are perfect for always carrying your passions around.

Funko Pops available

Let’s see in detail the Indiana Jones themed Funk Pops available.

MINI BACKPACK INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

In honor of the release of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga, Loungefly presents the new line dedicated to the first film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Lo Backpack depicts the iconic scene where the archaeologist has to escape from a giant boulder, after recovering a precious treasure. In coordinated there is a small removable purse that recalls the Golden Idol of the film.

The mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). It has adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy gold-tone hardware, pockets on both sides, and features stamped, engraved, and gold leaf applique and detailing. Noteworthy is the matching design of the inner lining. This backpack is an officially licensed product.

PORTFOLIO INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

After 15 years, cinema’s most famous archaeologist is back. For the occasion, Loungefly presents the new line dedicated to the first film in the Indiana Jones saga. The front depicts the iconic scene of the escape from the giant boulder, while the back features the Golden Idol. The wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). It features multiple card slots and a transparent ID card slot. It has sturdy gold metallic finishes and stamped and etched details. Noteworthy is the matching design of the inner lining. This bag is an officially licensed product.

POP! INDIANA JONES

The archaeologist most famous in the history of cinema returns with a new collection dedicated to the first film of the saga. Directly from Raiders of the Lost Ark, this highly detailed figure is a must-have for all fans. To celebrate the character there is the Funko Pop! Indiana Jones! Vinyl figure stands approximately 11.8cm tall.

POP! SALLAH

Il loyal friend of Indiana Jones is ready to follow him even in the most dangerous missions. To celebrate the character there is the Funko Pop! Sallah! Vinyl figure stands approximately 12cm tall.

To discover all the other Funk Pop just visit the official website.