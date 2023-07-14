India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Aims to Make Controlled Landing on the Moon

India Aims to Become Fourth Country to Land on Moon with Chandrayaan-3 Mission

India is embarking on a historic mission to become the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission, meaning “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, was launched on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Crowds gathered at the space center to witness the momentous event, with over a million people also tuning in to watch the launch on YouTube.

This is India’s second attempt at a soft landing on the Moon, following the unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. The previous Chandrayaan-1 mission, launched in 2008, successfully orbited the Moon before deliberately crashing onto its surface.

Chandrayaan-3, developed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), consists of a lander, a propulsion module, and a rover. The mission’s objective is to safely land on the lunar surface on August 23 and collect data for a series of scientific experiments aimed at better understanding the Moon’s composition.

Achieving a successful landing on the Moon is an arduous task that only three other countries have accomplished: the United States, Russia, and China. Indian engineers have been diligently working towards this goal for years, aiming to land near the challenging terrain of the unexplored South Pole of the Moon.

India’s previous lunar missions have yielded significant findings. Chandrayaan-1 discovered water molecules on the Moon’s surface, while Chandrayaan-2 successfully entered lunar orbit but encountered a Rover crash. Both missions had intentions to explore the South Pole of the Moon.

Despite the challenges faced, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the mission’s engineers for their dedication. He pledged to continue supporting India’s space program and aspirations. Prior to the launch, Modi remarked that the day would be etched in the annals of Indian space achievements.

India has allocated approximately $75 million for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Modi shared that the rocket will travel a distance of over 300,000 kilometers to reach the Moon in the coming weeks.

India’s space program has evolved significantly over the past six decades. Despite initial setbacks, the country has emerged as the world‘s most populous and fifth-largest economy. India’s focus on innovation and technology, along with Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on nationalism and greatness, has elevated the country’s space ambitions.

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to successfully reach Mars with the Mangalyaan probe. Three years later, it launched a record-setting mission placing 104 satellites into orbit. In 2019, India demonstrated its anti-satellite capabilities by shooting down its own satellite, joining an elite group of only four countries with such capability.

India’s space ambitions extend beyond the Moon and Mars. ISRO has proposed sending an orbiter to Venus and aims to establish an independent space station by 2030. The space sector has become increasingly attractive to investors, prompting world leaders to seek collaboration in this field.

During his recent meeting with President Joe Biden, PM Modi engaged in discussions surrounding greater collaboration on the space economy. As India continues to make strides in space technology, its achievements serve as a testament to the nation’s ever-growing prominence on the global stage.

