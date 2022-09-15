Ironwood Studios, an independent game development team from Seattle, announced its first work, Pacific Drive, on this State of Play live show.

Indie game development team Ironwood Studios unveils ‘Hurricane Pacific’, a surreal and mysterious driving exploration

“Hurricane Pacific” will be played in a first-person perspective, and players will drive a vehicle through the Pacific Northwest of the United States and enter the surreal and mysterious area of ​​the Olympic exclusion zone.

The game is also full of a lot of apocalyptic sense, and players will also explore in the open world.

“Hurricane Pacific” is expected to launch in 2023, and more details are expected to be announced later.

