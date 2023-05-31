IndieDevDay Barcelona features twenty top partners led by Devolver Digital – Gamereactor

While the video game industry’s summer event season can be considered open thanks to last week’s PlayStation Showcase, some key events in the coming months will undoubtedly be more interesting nationwide, such as September 8, 2023, IndieDevDay in La Falgar, Barcelona on the 9th and 10th.

The Barcelona Indie Game Fair now showcases its line-up of investment partners, publishers and studio sponsors who hope to attract more studios and developers to the event and create business sessions to promote their games. The list includes big country names like Abylight (One Military Camp) and The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous), as well as Meridiem Games, Devolver Digital (the expo’s key partner), Focus Entertainment and Humble Bundle. You can check the confirmed panels in the image below.

Plus, the convenor has announced that more collaborating companies will be announced in the coming weeks, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for the event, which is gaining importance in the calendar of Southern European video game events.