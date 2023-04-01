MABEWO AG – Agenda 2030

How indoor farming can help achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and tackle water scarcity. By Jörg Trübl, Member of the Board of Directors of MABEWO AG from Küssnacht am Rigi, Switzerland.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a global framework adopted by the UN to promote sustainable development by 2030. It defines 17 Sustainable Development Goals that are intended to help fight global poverty, tackle climate change and protect the environment. In this context, how can indoor farming contribute to supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?

Indoor farming as a promising option

Indoor farming is seen as a promising option to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The method enables efficient and sustainable agricultural production, independent of external influences such as weather conditions and seasonal fluctuations. This can be particularly relevant with regard to the production of food, as crop failures often occur in agriculture due to natural disasters or climatic changes. The goal of indoor farming systems is self-sufficiency in terms of food supply in an urban environment. The focus of indoor farming is on food safety and protecting the environment. Energy requirements, costs for lighting and air conditioning, and water supply are hotly debated. Innovation and development in relation to the conception of the building, energetic optimization and economic attractiveness, as well as the integration of the building into an extended energy system as a contribution to the circular economy, is the focus of the discussion.

World Water Day and Indoor Farming

An important aspect to consider when integrating indoor farming into the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is World Water Day, which is celebrated on March 22 every year. The day raises awareness of the global water scarcity and the importance of water as one of the essential resources for all living beings. Saving water is particularly important in agriculture, as this sector accounts for the largest share of water consumption worldwide.

However, innovative technologies and measures such as indoor farming can significantly reduce water requirements, which can help to combat global water shortages. Depending on the cultivation method and location, indoor farming can save up to 95 percent water compared to traditional outdoor farming. This method offers the opportunity to significantly reduce water consumption for agriculture and thus contribute to the goal of sustainability.

Other sustainable benefits of indoor farming

In addition to reducing water consumption, indoor farming systems can also use other methods to become more sustainable. For example, energy-efficient LEDs can be used to grow the plants, which reduces energy consumption and makes production more climate-friendly. In addition, various recycling systems save nutrients and water, which can also be recovered.

Indoor farming enables the production of local and seasonal foods. In many countries, food imports are responsible for a large part of the diet. However, this often entails long distances and thus the consumption of fossil fuels. Local production means that transport and thus CO2 emissions can be drastically reduced.

However, indoor farming is not limited to agricultural production. It also offers a way to grow food directly in urban areas. This can be used, for example, in gastronomy, through the use of vertical urban farming devices or in community gardens, thus enabling more sustainable living in large cities.

Conclusion: Vertical farming contributes to ensuring food security

Overall, it shows that indoor farming is a promising option for sustainable agriculture and an effective way to contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This technology is becoming more and more important, especially in view of the global water shortage and the increasing need for food as well as the reduction of CO2 emissions due to food transport. Even more sustainability can be achieved by integrating renewable energies and recycling systems. By using these options, we can master climate change and other challenges of our time and thus look forward to a healthy and sustainable future.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Jörg Truebl

environmental engineer

Board of MABEWO AG

FAQs:

1. Was ist Indoor-Farming?

Indoor farming is an agricultural method that allows the production of crops in controlled environments such as greenhouses or in the vertical. It is often seen as an alternative to traditional outdoor farming and has the advantage of being independent of external influences such as weather conditions and seasonal variations.

2. How can indoor farming contribute to sustainability?

Indoor farming systems can contribute to sustainability in a number of ways. For example, there are ways to reduce water use by saving up to 95 percent water compared to traditional outdoor farming. The use of energy-efficient LEDs or recycling systems can also contribute to sustainability. In addition, the local production of food can drastically reduce transport and thus CO2 emissions, while at the same time enabling a constant and safe supply of healthy food to the population.

3. What are the advantages of indoor farming in urban areas?

Indoor farming is also an opportunity to grow food directly in urban areas, for example in small gardens or in the catering trade. This can help minimize food transportation as well as strengthen food security and the local economy.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has over 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

