Due to increasingly stringent regulations on climate-changing emissions, the growing attention of public opinion and the energy crisis that has profoundly affected 2022, Italian manufacturing companies are increasingly committing themselves to implementing policies oriented towards sustainability. In this context, enabling technologies and paradigms related toIndustry 4.0 they have already helped improve the efficiency, productivity and environmental impact of existing factories. However, due to big changes such as the pandemic, the supply chain crisis and inflation, we start talking about Industry 5.0a new paradigm that emerged in January 2021 from a “policy brief” from the European Commission, which specifies that the three axes around which this new era of industrial innovation is developing are human-centricity, sustainability and resilience.
L’Industry 4.0 360 Summitthe special online appointment organized by Innovation Post, Internet4Things e Industry4Business (Magazines of the Digital360 group), will focus on the era of Industry 5.0 in its 2023 edition, presenting the results of a survey on the effectiveness of this new paradigm carried out in recent weeks. The greatest experts, leaders and professionals in the sector will take stock of the new imperatives of the manufacturing industry and on how to exploit enabling technologies such as Industrial IoT, Big Data, Edge & Cloud, Digital Twin and Artificial Intelligence to redesign processes and products, reaching unprecedented levels of flexibility, security and sustainability. During the event, important topics such as energy efficiency, circular production, revamping and cyber security will also be discussed.
The Industry 4.0 360 Summit will take place on 23 March 2023 from 9.00 am.
The Industry 4.0 360 Summit program
Here is the provisional agenda for 23 March.
09:00 – 09:50
Moderators: Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post, and Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things
The new imperatives of the manufacturing industry
Sustainability and human-centrism: towards Industry 5.0?
Industry 4.0: are they just promises? Discover the concrete benefits of an IoT platform
- Andrea Bacchetti (Rise Laboratory, University of Brescia)
- Marco Bentivogli – Base Italy
- Francesco D’Angelo – Tim
- Luca Fanoni – Bosch Rexroth
- Marco Taisch – Milan Polytechnic
- Speaker to be defined – Accenture
09:50 – 10:00
Mila Fiordalisi, director of CorCom
Digital as a lever for competitiveness
Interview with Marco Gay, president of Anitec-Assinform
10:00 – 10:45
Moderators: Michelle Crisantemi, editor of Innovation Post, and Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post
Imperative: Respond to market challenges and improve the use of resources
The integrated and efficient factory
- Stefano Faccio, Marelli Automotive Lighting
- Luca Fanoni, Bosch Rexroth
- Gianluigi Viscardi, Intelligent Factory Cluster and DIH Lombardia
10:45 – 11:35
Moderator: Mauro Bellini, director of Industry4Business
Imperative: Create an intelligent service-oriented enterprise
How the approach to the market of manufacturing companies is changing
- Federico Adrodegari, University of Brescia
- Stefano Butti, Servitly
- Jacopo Cassina, Holonix
- Speaker to be defined, Accenture
11:35 – 12:05
Moderators: Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things, and Michelle Crisantemi, editor of Innovation Post
Imperative: Create an intelligent, connected enterprise
Infrastructures and solutions to create new value
- Stefano Cattorini, Bi-Rex Competence Center
- Antonio Baldassarra, Tim
12:05 – 12:35
Moderator: Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things
Imperative: Improve production KPIs and asset lifecycle
From Industrial IoT to AI to create new value in the factory
- Marco Catizone, Sick
- Carlo DiNicola, IFM
- Matteo Faggin, Smact Competence Center
12:35 – 13:25
Moderator: Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post
Imperative: Design (and rethink) the factory for the new era of Manufacturing
Flexibility and customization
- Paolo Cavallanti, Omron
- Paolo Celentano, HP
- Bruno Siciliano, Prisma Lab, University of Naples
- Leonardo Leani, ABB
13:25 – 14:05
Veronica Balocco, editor of Industry4business
The Lombard manufacturing industry facing the challenge of sustainability
Interview with Jacopo Moschini, Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria Lombardia
Mauro Bellini, director of Industry4Business
The sustainability report of the machine tool sector
Interview with Stefania Pigozzi, Ucimu – Systems for Producing
Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post
The role of Competence Centers in supporting innovation in Manufacturing
Interview with Stefano Cattorini, Bi-Rex Competence Center
Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things
SMEs and innovation, the European Digital Innovation Hubs and the opportunities offered by European funding
Interview with Lorna Vatta, Tuscany X.0 EDIH
14:05 – 14:35
Moderator: Veronica Balocco, editor of Industry4business
Imperative: Secure production infrastructures and operations
Technologies and best practices for a connected, intelligent and secure enterprise
- Nicola Mugnato, Gyala
- Sofia Scozzari, Clusit
- Claudio Telmon, P4I
14:35 – 14:45
Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post
The needs of Italian manufacturing between 4.0 machinery and new skills
Interview with Alfredo Mariotti, director of Ucimu – Systems for Producing
14:45 – 15:35
Moderator: Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post
Imperative: Funding innovation
The evolutions of the 4.0 Transition Plan and the industry support policies
- Patrick Beriotto, Warrant Hub
- Andrea Bianchi, Anie Automation
- Marco Calabrò, Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy
- Piergiorgio Zuffi, Innova Finance
