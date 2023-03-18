Due to increasingly stringent regulations on climate-changing emissions, the growing attention of public opinion and the energy crisis that has profoundly affected 2022, Italian manufacturing companies are increasingly committing themselves to implementing policies oriented towards sustainability. In this context, enabling technologies and paradigms related toIndustry 4.0 they have already helped improve the efficiency, productivity and environmental impact of existing factories. However, due to big changes such as the pandemic, the supply chain crisis and inflation, we start talking about Industry 5.0a new paradigm that emerged in January 2021 from a “policy brief” from the European Commission, which specifies that the three axes around which this new era of industrial innovation is developing are human-centricity, sustainability and resilience.

L’Industry 4.0 360 Summitthe special online appointment organized by Innovation Post, Internet4Things e Industry4Business (Magazines of the Digital360 group), will focus on the era of Industry 5.0 in its 2023 edition, presenting the results of a survey on the effectiveness of this new paradigm carried out in recent weeks. The greatest experts, leaders and professionals in the sector will take stock of the new imperatives of the manufacturing industry and on how to exploit enabling technologies such as Industrial IoT, Big Data, Edge & Cloud, Digital Twin and Artificial Intelligence to redesign processes and products, reaching unprecedented levels of flexibility, security and sustainability. During the event, important topics such as energy efficiency, circular production, revamping and cyber security will also be discussed.

The Industry 4.0 360 Summit program

Here is the provisional agenda for 23 March.

09:00 – 09:50

Moderators: Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post, and Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things

The new imperatives of the manufacturing industry

Sustainability and human-centrism: towards Industry 5.0?

Industry 4.0: are they just promises? Discover the concrete benefits of an IoT platform

Andrea Bacchetti (Rise Laboratory, University of Brescia)

Marco Bentivogli – Base Italy

Francesco D’Angelo – Tim

Luca Fanoni – Bosch Rexroth

Marco Taisch – Milan Polytechnic

Speaker to be defined – Accenture

09:50 – 10:00

Mila Fiordalisi, director of CorCom

Digital as a lever for competitiveness

Interview with Marco Gay, president of Anitec-Assinform

10:00 – 10:45

Moderators: Michelle Crisantemi, editor of Innovation Post, and Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post

Imperative: Respond to market challenges and improve the use of resources

The integrated and efficient factory

Stefano Faccio, Marelli Automotive Lighting

Luca Fanoni, Bosch Rexroth

Gianluigi Viscardi, Intelligent Factory Cluster and DIH Lombardia

10:45 – 11:35

Moderator: Mauro Bellini, director of Industry4Business

Imperative: Create an intelligent service-oriented enterprise

How the approach to the market of manufacturing companies is changing

Federico Adrodegari, University of Brescia

Stefano Butti, Servitly

Jacopo Cassina, Holonix

Speaker to be defined, Accenture

11:35 – 12:05

Moderators: Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things, and Michelle Crisantemi, editor of Innovation Post

Imperative: Create an intelligent, connected enterprise

Infrastructures and solutions to create new value

Stefano Cattorini, Bi-Rex Competence Center

Antonio Baldassarra, Tim

12:05 – 12:35

Moderator: Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things

Imperative: Improve production KPIs and asset lifecycle

From Industrial IoT to AI to create new value in the factory

Marco Catizone, Sick

Carlo DiNicola, IFM

Matteo Faggin, Smact Competence Center

12:35 – 13:25

Moderator: Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post

Imperative: Design (and rethink) the factory for the new era of Manufacturing

Flexibility and customization

Paolo Cavallanti, Omron

Paolo Celentano, HP

Bruno Siciliano, Prisma Lab, University of Naples

Leonardo Leani, ABB

13:25 – 14:05

Veronica Balocco, editor of Industry4business

The Lombard manufacturing industry facing the challenge of sustainability

Interview with Jacopo Moschini, Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria Lombardia

Mauro Bellini, director of Industry4Business

The sustainability report of the machine tool sector

Interview with Stefania Pigozzi, Ucimu – Systems for Producing

Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post

The role of Competence Centers in supporting innovation in Manufacturing

Interview with Stefano Cattorini, Bi-Rex Competence Center

Maria Teresa Della Mura, director of Internet4Things

SMEs and innovation, the European Digital Innovation Hubs and the opportunities offered by European funding

Interview with Lorna Vatta, Tuscany X.0 EDIH

14:05 – 14:35

Moderator: Veronica Balocco, editor of Industry4business

Imperative: Secure production infrastructures and operations

Technologies and best practices for a connected, intelligent and secure enterprise

Nicola Mugnato, Gyala

Sofia Scozzari, Clusit

Claudio Telmon, P4I

14:35 – 14:45

Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post

The needs of Italian manufacturing between 4.0 machinery and new skills

Interview with Alfredo Mariotti, director of Ucimu – Systems for Producing

14:45 – 15:35

Moderator: Franco Canna, director of Innovation Post

Imperative: Funding innovation

The evolutions of the 4.0 Transition Plan and the industry support policies

Patrick Beriotto, Warrant Hub

Andrea Bianchi, Anie Automation

Marco Calabrò, Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy

Piergiorgio Zuffi, Innova Finance