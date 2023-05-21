Home » Industry: WWF demands more energy saving from ClimateSolutions
Technology

Industry: WWF demands more energy saving from ClimateSolutions

by admin
Industry: WWF demands more energy saving from ClimateSolutions
WWF Viviane Raddatz Greentech Industry Photo: Daniel Seiffert WWF

The big white panda puts pressure on: The WWF takes a hard stance on German industry: According to the NGO, industry in Germany must show significantly more commitment to climate protection and energy efficiency.

The environmental organization WWF has criticized the federal government’s relief packages to cushion high energy prices. “A crisis that was born of fossil dependencies is countered with measures that increase fossil dependencies,” said Viviane Raddatz, climate chief of WWF Germany (photo above).

The state helped companies in the energy crisis, but not the climate.

The federal government initiated the aid as a result of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the sharp rise in energy prices at the time. However, there is a lack of consistent climate protection, according to an analysis commissioned by the WWF from the Forum for Ecological and Social Market Economy (FÖS).

Energy crisis: use more green tech in industry

Several relief programs were examined for the report, including government price controls for electricity and gas. They were intended to relieve consumers and companies by capping the prices to be paid up to a certain consumption limit.

According to the analysis, the industry was not given sufficient signals to save energy or to use it more efficiently. The government relief packages were aimed at counteracting rising energy prices. However, fossil fuels have been subsidized by the price reductions. The switch to CO2-neutral technologies has therefore become less attractive for companies.

Improve climate protection in large companies

The WWF called for relief to be linked more closely to quid pro quo in order to achieve climate neutrality in industry by 2045. Companies would have to set themselves scientifically based climate and environmental goals, such as plans to reduce CO2. The environmental organization also suggested that subsidies in the fight against climate change should be distributed more precisely. Efficient production methods and process changes should be given more support.

See also  The Media Molecule Ends Live Support For Dreams In September

The WWF is one of the world‘s largest and most well-known nature conservation organizations. WWF was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. The organization is committed to protecting nature and the environment, in particular the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of endangered animal and plant species and their habitats.

Sources: ISI Fraunhofer.de, dpa, environmental organization WWF

You may also like

The first kiss in history dates back 4,500...

Even Sony wants to join the ranks of...

Sony Xperia 1V, NIO ET7, Huawei MateBook X...

Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR at risk:...

PS5 offer: Buy Playstation 5 in a bundle...

Inexpensive LiFePO4 battery for DIY projects, the Timeusb...

Motorola can do what Samsung can’t

Anchor and DJI wireless microphones tested

Yuma Flat in the test: Very good balcony...

Sony also working on Xperia Fold

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy