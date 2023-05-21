Industry: WWF demands more energy saving from ClimateSolutions

The big white panda puts pressure on: The WWF takes a hard stance on German industry: According to the NGO, industry in Germany must show significantly more commitment to climate protection and energy efficiency.

Energy crisis: use more green tech in industry

The federal government initiated the aid as a result of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the sharp rise in energy prices at the time. However, there is a lack of consistent climate protection, according to an analysis commissioned by the WWF from the Forum for Ecological and Social Market Economy (FÖS).

Several relief programs were examined for the report, including government price controls for electricity and gas. They were intended to relieve consumers and companies by capping the prices to be paid up to a certain consumption limit.

According to the analysis, the industry was not given sufficient signals to save energy or to use it more efficiently. The government relief packages were aimed at counteracting rising energy prices. However, fossil fuels have been subsidized by the price reductions. The switch to CO2-neutral technologies has therefore become less attractive for companies.

Improve climate protection in large companies

The WWF called for relief to be linked more closely to quid pro quo in order to achieve climate neutrality in industry by 2045. Companies would have to set themselves scientifically based climate and environmental goals, such as plans to reduce CO2. The environmental organization also suggested that subsidies in the fight against climate change should be distributed more precisely. Efficient production methods and process changes should be given more support.