Industry: WWF demands more energy saving from ClimateSolutions

The big white panda puts pressure on: The WWF takes a hard stance on German industry: According to the NGO, industry in Germany must show significantly more commitment to climate protection and energy efficiency.
Energy crisis: use more green tech in industry
Several relief programs were examined for the report, including government price controls for electricity and gas. They were intended to relieve consumers and companies by capping the prices to be paid up to a certain consumption limit.
According to the analysis, the industry was not given sufficient signals to save energy or to use it more efficiently. The government relief packages were aimed at counteracting rising energy prices. However, fossil fuels have been subsidized by the price reductions. The switch to CO2-neutral technologies has therefore become less attractive for companies.
Improve climate protection in large companies
The WWF called for relief to be linked more closely to quid pro quo in order to achieve climate neutrality in industry by 2045. Companies would have to set themselves scientifically based climate and environmental goals, such as plans to reduce CO2. The environmental organization also suggested that subsidies in the fight against climate change should be distributed more precisely. Efficient production methods and process changes should be given more support.
The WWF is one of the world‘s largest and most well-known nature conservation organizations. WWF was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. The organization is committed to protecting nature and the environment, in particular the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of endangered animal and plant species and their habitats.
