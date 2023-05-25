Inexpensive AIO with amazing performance, the Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm in the test

Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm

With the LQ240PRO, Xilence offers a super affordable 240mm AIO water cooling system. Despite the price of well under €100, this should also be suitable for current Intel and AMD CPUs.

The manufacturer advertises a supported TDP of up to 300W, which easily covers practically all current CPUs.

But what does it look like in practice? Is the Xilence LQ240PRO really as good as the models, some of which cost X times as much?

Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Xilence for providing the LQ240PRO 240mm for this test.

Modern AIOs differ primarily in radiator size and design. At 240mm, the radiator of the LQ240PRO is comparatively small. Nevertheless, according to the manufacturer, this should be sufficient for up to 300W TDP.

Basically, the design of the Xilence is unspectacular. We have a simple black pump block with a large Xilence logo on the top and small RGB LED accents.

For the latter, the AIO has a 3-pin 5V ARGB connector. The lighting is controlled universally via your mainboard (if it has a suitable connector).

To be honest, I find the design of the Xilence LQ240PRO a bit “boring” and uninteresting, but of course this model is built for a low price.

The pump is easily controlled via a 3-pin fan connector.

The scope of delivery also includes two 120mm fans with up to 1500 RPM. These are nothing “special”, but basically seem useful.

The test system, Ryzen is thankless

The following test system was used:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

NZXT N7 B650E

32GB RAM

NVIDIA RTX 3070

NZXT H9 Flow

To put it bluntly, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a bit thankless for coolers. Due to the thick heat spreader and small chips underneath, the “X” models are extremely difficult to cool. Therefore, the distances between the AIOs are also smaller here, since the heat is more difficult to dissipate.

volume

Let’s start with a volume measurement. The radiator is mounted on top of the NZXT H9 Flow and the measuring device is 30 cm to the side of the radiator.

100% 50% NZXT Kraken Elite 280 RGB 51 37.9 NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB 48.8 37.4 Xilence LQ240PRO 47.4 37.3 be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm 45.8 37

Fortunately, the Xilence LQ240PRO is relatively quiet! This is quieter than the NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB and the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB, but slightly louder than the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm.

For a cheap AIO it is a top result!

Performance

Let’s get to the benchmarks of the Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm. For some context, I also ran all the benchmarks with the NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB 280mm, NZXT Kraken Elite RGB and the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm performed.

Let’s start with 10 minutes of Cinebench, once at 100% fan power and once at 50%.

This already looks very good! No, the Xilence LQ240PRO cannot quite compete with the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 as well as the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB, which also have 280mm radiators.

However, the differences are extremely small!

The differences in Handbrake are somewhat clearer. Here I convert a 4K video to another format, which is quite a long test. Here the AIO falls behind the other models, which is not surprising when comparing 240 mm vs. 280 mm radiators. Interesting that this carries more weight here than in Cinebench.

However, in lighter applications such as the Final Fantasy benchmark or 3D Mark, we see top performance again, which even the be quiet! Can easily surpass Silent Loop 2.

In general, the Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm seems to handle the light loads very well. We see here that a large and expensive AIO usually does not bring much. Especially when we consider that the Xilence is also quite quiet.

The Ryzen 7700X certainly also contributes to this. The biggest bottleneck here is usually not the AIO, but the heat dissipation from the individual chips under the heat spreader to the cooler.

Conclusion

The verdict on the Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm is very positive and almost a bit sad at the same time.

Most AIOs are extremely similar in terms of cooling performance. You can probably buy any 240mm AIO and get very similar performance. The primary differences result from the design and the included fans.

It gets even worse on the AM5 platform, where the differences between the individual radiator sizes are not that big. The problem here is simply the heat dissipation from the CPU to the pump block in all models and the reason for the higher temperatures, but this is due to the CPUs and not the AIOs (mostly).

The Xilence LQ240PRO is in itself a flagship model! Because we have a fantastic performance at a very low price. The Xilence LQ240PRO with the Ryzen 7700X can keep up with the NZXT Kraken Elite, which is more than 3 times as expensive, and is even a little quieter. Because the volume of the Xilence is not a point of criticism either!

So is there anything against the Xilence LQ240PRO on the AM5 platform? I think it depends a bit on the design in the end. Do you like the AIO? Don’t you care about the design at all? If so, then the Xilence LQ240PRO is a hit in terms of price/performance and fully recommended!