Inexpensive electric car planned for 2024

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular. But inexpensive entry-level models are still a rarity. The Italian car manufacturer Fiat wants to change that. A cheap small car is planned for 2024.

Image: Fiat Concept Centoventi

In an interview with Automotive News, Fiat boss Olivier Francois revealed his plan for the coming year. Accordingly, the company plans to introduce an electrically powered Fiat Panda. The small car is to be officially presented in July 2024.

It should be a simple and inexpensive electric car. With an expected retail price of less than 25,000 euros. Specific details on performance and range are not yet known. Visually, however, the vehicle should be based on the Fiat Concept Centoventi. We have included a photo of the car in the post above.

Image: Citroën

„There is a real need for more affordable electric vehicles“Said Francois. And indeed, the parent company Stellantis has another electric car for less than 25,000 euros in the starting blocks. The Citroën ë-C3 is scheduled to hit the European market in early 2024 and will have a range of 300 kilometers. The car is already available in India. There it is powered by a 42 kW motor that enables a top speed of 107 km/h. Whether the European variant will have an adjusted performance is not known.

