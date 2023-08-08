Home » Inexpensive electric car planned for 2024
Technology

Inexpensive electric car planned for 2024

by admin
Inexpensive electric car planned for 2024

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular. But inexpensive entry-level models are still a rarity. The Italian car manufacturer Fiat wants to change that. A cheap small car is planned for 2024.

Image: Fiat Concept Centoventi

In an interview with Automotive News, Fiat boss Olivier Francois revealed his plan for the coming year. Accordingly, the company plans to introduce an electrically powered Fiat Panda. The small car is to be officially presented in July 2024.

It should be a simple and inexpensive electric car. With an expected retail price of less than 25,000 euros. Specific details on performance and range are not yet known. Visually, however, the vehicle should be based on the Fiat Concept Centoventi. We have included a photo of the car in the post above.

Image: Citroën

There is a real need for more affordable electric vehicles“Said Francois. And indeed, the parent company Stellantis has another electric car for less than 25,000 euros in the starting blocks. The Citroën ë-C3 is scheduled to hit the European market in early 2024 and will have a range of 300 kilometers. The car is already available in India. There it is powered by a 42 kW motor that enables a top speed of 107 km/h. Whether the European variant will have an adjusted performance is not known.

See also  Apple updates the obsolete product list, this Apple Watch is no longer guaranteed repair│Apple Watch Series 2│iMac│TVBS News Network

You may also like

From Sardinia to Canada, how to use the...

Google Initiates Plan to Remove Inactive Accounts for...

Things are looking up with this refrigeration solution:...

The latest addition to WhatsApp: you can now...

Apple Watch Series 8 on sale: It’s worth...

The latest addition to WhatsApp: you can now...

13x SD memory cards for cameras in comparison,...

The Pokémon Company Releases First DLC ‘Zero’s Secret...

Fire extinguishers for the car: also mandatory in...

Steam Visual Novel Festival: Dive into the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy