Inexpensive LiFePO4 battery for DIY projects, the Timeusb 12.8V 50Ah Pro LiFePO4 battery in the test

We have already looked at some LiFePO4 batteries at breaking, but primarily large 100Ah models. But what if you don’t need a large 100Ah model for your project?

In this test, let’s take a look at an interesting 50Ah battery, which you can get for less than €200. Here it offers 12.8V and 50Ah, i.e. around 640 Wh capacity.

The Timeusb 12.8V 50Ah Pro LiFePO4 battery should also offer up to 50A maximum power and last 4000+ cycles.

Let’s take a look at the Timeusb LiFePO4 battery in the test!

Many thanks to Timeusb for providing the battery for this test.

Appearance, dimensions and weight

The Timeusb LiFePO4 battery uses a kind of car/motorcycle battery design. At least as far as the general form is concerned. However, the printing on the battery is a bit “wilder” and more conspicuous than on run-of-the-mill car batteries.

The battery measures 198 x 166 x 170 mm and, according to the manufacturer, weighs 5.07 kg. According to my scale it is 5.63 kg.

The case generally looks high quality and well made! The enclosed instructions are also surprisingly neat and in good German.

The battery simply uses two M8 screws on the top as connections.

Technical specifications

Timeusb 12,8V 50Ah Pro LiFePO4 Batterie

50 Ah

640Wh capacity

12.8V voltage

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)

50A maximum discharge current (BMS)

1C (50A) maximum charging current, but 10A recommended

4000 cycles at 80% DOD

The values ​​all look classic so far. We have a 50Ah battery, which can be discharged with a maximum of 50A.

You can also charge it up to 50A, but Timeusb recommends a maximum of 10A. Why? Slower charging is, as usual, gentler and charging a 50Ah battery with 50A is quite “hard”. 10-20A are already much more sustainable here.

What makes LiFePO4 so good?

LiFePO4 / lithium iron phosphate batteries are a super exciting thing and they could well be the “future” in the field of solar buffer storage, e-mobility, etc. But why?

LiFePO4 batteries trade a slightly lower energy density compared to classic lithium ion batteries for greater safety and durability.

Even the simplest LiFePO4 battery can easily reach 2500+ cycles. Lithium ion batteries usually only have 500-1000 cycles. In practice, the durability can be even greater, because it also varies massively depending on the depth of the discharge.

Timeusb advertises 4000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge, which can absolutely happen! With even lower depths of discharge, even over 10,000 cycles can be achieved.

Especially as a solar buffer storage we have a potentially extremely high durability.

Likewise, LiFePO4 cannot thermally run away and are not quite as sensitive when charging/discharging.

In return, these are slightly larger than lithium ion batteries with the same capacity. This makes them less suitable for smartphones, notebooks and other devices where dimensions play a major role.

How does breaking.org test LiFePO4 batteries?

After an initial consideration and assessment, breaking goes directly to the capacity measurement with the LiFePO4 batteries.

For this I charge them first with the Xnvua 14.6V 20A LiFePO4 charger. Yes, the charger is not quite optimal here due to the power of 20A, but it’s okay.

Then I discharge the batteries at 10A and 20A load using the DLB-600W electronic load, which also logs the capacity. In my experience, the DLB-600W is quite accurate as far as the measured values ​​are concerned, only the manufacturer’s information on maximum performance is absolutely exaggerated. According to the manufacturer, it should be able to handle up to 40A, but in practice it melts from around 30A (and yes, I speak from experience here).

I log the voltage during discharging with the ChargerLAB Power-Z tester.

Then I move the batteries to a practical test on a DIY off-grid solar system to see if there are any abnormalities. In this test I used a BougeRV 20A MPPT charge controller.

The capacity of the Timeusb 12.8V 50Ah Pro LiFePO4 battery

Certainly the most important value is the capacity. Timeusb promises 50Ah or 640Wh here. I could measure the following:

Wh AH % of manufacturer specification 10A (pass 1) 673.2 52.347 105% 10A (pass 2) 679.4 52.89 106% 20A (pass 1) 666.3 52.779 106% 20A (pass 2) 656.7 52.53 105%

That looks good! The advertised 50Ah was clearly achieved in all test runs. The battery always managed 52.x Ah. So the Timeusb reached 105-106% of the advertised capacity!

The result in Wh was also always achieved, with 656 Wh to 679Wh.

Excellent! So there is nothing to complain about in terms of capacity. It is also important that we have a little more capacity than the manufacturer promises, because in my experience the capacity of LiFePO4 batteries drops slightly in the first 100x cycles before it stabilizes and stays at a high level for a long time.

voltage curve

LiFePO4 batteries have a very distinctive voltage curve. We can also observe this in the Timeusb battery.

We usually start with a voltage of over 14V, which drops to 13.x V practically immediately.

90% of the capacity of a LiFePO4 battery is in the voltage range from 13.1V to 12.8V. When the battery voltage drops below 12.8V, it begins to drop rapidly.

The difference between discharging the Timeusb battery to 12V or 10.8V is just around 2.5%. Therefore I would stop discharging at about 12V at the latest.

In practice

There used to be LiFePO4 batteries with very bitchy BMS modules. But that time is now over. You can buy practically any LiFePO4 battery and count on them working without any problems on the common solar charging controllers.

The Timeusb 12.8V 50Ah Pro LiFePO4 battery also worked with the BougeRV 20A MPPT charge controller without any problems.

Just keep in mind that LiFePO4 batteries must not be charged below 0 degrees. Unfortunately, the Timeusb does not have an automatic low-temperature shutdown.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a medium-sized and cheap LiFePO4 battery? Then the Timeusb 12.8V 50Ah Pro LiFePO4 battery is a good choice!

The important thing here is above all the good quality impression, the low price and of course that the capacity specification was adhered to.

In the test, the 50Ah achieved a real capacity of around 52.x Ah. Excellent! The BMS proved to be unproblematic and generally unremarkable.

So if you are looking for a LiFePO4 battery for less than €200, for example for lighting applications, a small off-grid system, etc., then the Timeusb is a very good choice!