Inexpensive outdoor PTZ surveillance camera: 7Links IPC-740 in the test

The IP65 weatherproof PTZ surveillance camera (top list) 7Links IPC-740 (ZX -5346) from Pearl also offers color video recordings at night thanks to switchable LED lighting (guide). With the so-called colored night vision, uninvited guests can be identified better than with black-and-white photos. For example, the color of the clothing can be better differentiated. The surveillance camera is compatible with the Tuya platform (test report) and can therefore be used with compatible smart home components for automation. It also integrates a siren with a volume of up to 95 dB and an intercom function.

It records videos continuously or based on events and saves them locally on a microSD card with a capacity of up to 128 GB (not included). Thanks to Onvif compatibility (Advisor), users can also control the 7Links IPC-740 (ZX-5346) with third-party software such as Synology Surveillance Station (Advisor) and save videos to a NAS (Advisor). The camera can be panned and tilted and offers a maximum field of view of 360°. By tracking movements, it keeps an “eye” on detected objects for longer than surveillance cameras with a fixed lens. Our test report shows how well the PTZ surveillance camera, which costs only around 60 euros, works in practice.

appearance and scope of delivery



A white egg with two long ears. This is how you could describe the outer form of the 7Links IPC-740 (ZX -5346). A black dividing line runs down the middle separating the moving part of the camera from the upper case. Above it is the manufacturer’s name 7Links on the front. In reality, the “long ears” are two WLAN antennas that are screwed into the rear part of the case. The camera then establishes contact with the home WLAN. However, it only transmits in the 2.4 GHz band, which offers a better range than 5 GHz networks, but makes less bandwidth available.

The lens offers a focal length of 3.6 millimeters with an f/1.8 aperture. By default, it offers a field of view of 110° vertically. Thanks to pan and tilt technology, the field of vision expands to 355° horizontally and 120° vertically. It thus offers the typical all-round view of PTZ surveillance cameras. There are LED and PIR lights to the left and right of the lens, which provide color or black and white night vision. With a microphone next to the lens and a speaker on the bottom, the camera also implements an intercom function. The loudspeaker also serves as a siren.

The PTZ surveillance camera is supplied with power via a three meter long USB cable and an included power supply unit. If you use a socket with USB ports, either in the form of an adapter plug (guide) or as a classic flush-mounted socket (guide), you can also connect the camera to it.

assembly and setup



A drilling template as well as screws and dowels are included in the scope of delivery for attaching the camera, which weighs 520 grams, to a wall. The camera and the holder connected to it are made of plastic. Purely haptically, however, it makes a stable impression and offers weather protection according to IP65.

Before you connect the camera to the home WLAN with one of the Tuya-compatible apps Elesion, Smartlife or Tuya Smart, you first put a microSD card in the slot provided for this purpose, which is located below the lens behind a rubber cover. The reset button for resetting the camera is also located there.

After connecting to the power supply, the camera starts up in pairing mode, which is indicated by a flashing status light next to the lens. Now call up one of the Tuya apps and start adding the camera via the plus sign in the top right and select Security Camera (Wi-Fi). Then select the WLAN in question and enter the password. The app then generates a QR code that you hold in front of the lens at a distance of 10 to 15 centimetres. As soon as the camera has recognized the QR code, a signal sounds and the connection to the WLAN is established. The camera is then displayed as ZX-5346 in the app (see also image gallery).

configuration



The first thing you should activate on the camera is person recognition body recognition, as the function is called in the app. If you don’t do this, even with the lowest sensitivity of the motion detection (Setting the detection alarm) often false alarms. This happens, for example, with branches or plants moved by the wind. Only by activating the body recognition are significantly reduced. But even then there are still occasional false alarms. In the test, the camera raised an alarm, among other things, when it switched from black and white infrared-supported night vision to normal view early in the morning at sunrise. Users can change the monitoring area with the option activity area enclose. However, the camera does not offer a data protection zone option, in which the area specified by the user is blackened. If motion tracking is desired, activate the option of the same name in the settings of the detection alarm.

Practice and Onvif operation



In the test, the camera does not always react immediately to user input. You have to be patient, especially with the PTZ control. In most cases, the app displayed the live image without delay. If there are any delays, restarting the app will help.

With activated body recognition, the 7Links IPC-740 (ZX -5346) from Pearl almost reliably warns of uninvited guests. However, the notification only shows an image of the last recording and does not lead to the corresponding video. Here you have to go to playback manually and select the appropriate time. That might be more intuitive.

The motion tracking works flawlessly in the test. If this option is active, the camera uses the PTZ function to automatically monitor the entire field of view. When motion tracking is switched off, however, it does not change the viewing direction.

Thanks to Onvif support, users can also use the camera with third-party apps such as Tiny Cam or Synology Surveillance Station. However, the manual does not mention any access data. After a short search on the Internet, it is clear: the account and password are “admin”. Now you can change the password in the app. The IP address that can be used to access the 7Links IPC-740 (ZX-5346) via third-party software is in the Onvif section of the app. In the test, we were able to control the 7Links with Tiny Cam and also with the Synology Surveillance Station (see picture gallery). In connection with the Surveillance Station, recorded videos could be saved directly to the NAS. Our guide Synology Surveillance Station: NAS as a control center for surveillance cameras in the test offers more information.

video quality



The video quality is okay during the day in terms of color reproduction and contrast. However, it does not get along so well with strong backlighting. Then certain parts of the image will be either over- or underexposed. Thanks to switchable LEDs, color recordings are also possible at night. The image quality with this setting is also satisfactory. But with the black and white view supported by infrared LEDs, faces are difficult to see at night. In addition, some recordings are not as sharp as during the day.

Smart home connection



Thanks to Onvif support, the 7Links IPC-740 (ZX-5346) can also be integrated into compatible smart home centers such as Homey Pro (test report) or Home Assistant. However, voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant is not possible. The PTZ surveillance camera is also incompatible with Homekit.

Prices



The Pearl surveillance camera 7Links IPC-740 costs with delivery approx 63 Euro. This makes it one of the cheapest PTZ surveillance cameras. Our price comparison shows a selection of other cameras of this type:

Conclusion



The PTZ surveillance camera 7Links IPC-740 has a lot to offer for just over 60 euros. For example, it integrates person recognition, which practically rules out false alarms. It saves videos locally on a microSD card without a paid cloud subscription or on a NAS such as Synology Surveillance Station with an Onvif connection. Alerts are prompt and reliable. As part of the Tuya platform, it can be used for automations with other smart home components. The image quality of videos is okay during the day and thanks to the high resolution, you can still see a lot of details even when zooming.

But there is also less good to report. The audio alarm is unusable in practice, since even the smallest noise, such as a bird chirping, triggers an alarm even at the lowest sensitivity. And the image quality in the dark is at best satisfactory for black and white shots. Faces appear brighter and are partially blurred.