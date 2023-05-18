With the Pixel 7a, Google has launched an affordable Android smartphone that is equipped with a completely new 64 MP main camera. The performance of the camera was put to the test with DxOMark. Samsung and Xiaomi should not like the result.

Google Pixel 7a really comes up trumps

Do you have to pay a lot of money for a smartphone to get a good camera? Google has already shown with the Pixel 6a (test) that this is not the case. According to DxOMark, the company has further increased with the Pixel 7a. The new 64MP camera is so good, that it trumps absolute high-end smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple when it comes to pure image quality. It costs just 509 euros (look at Amazon).

The Google Pixel 7a lands at DxOmark in the same place as the iPhone 14. If you look at the image quality rating, the Pixel phone even beats the iPhone 14. Apple scored 135 points, Google 138 points. So the camera is better in detail. The difference to the Samsung Galaxy S23 is even clearer, which only achieves 129 points in image quality. The Xiaomi 13 is no better either with 131 points.

Google shows again that a good camera phone doesn’t have to cost the earth. only the Zoom capabilities are somewhat limited on the Pixel 7a. Google can’t quite keep up with the competition here because a telephoto lens is missing. But the main camera is pretty good and you use it most often in everyday life.

The Pixel 7a is presented in the video:

Google Pixel 7a introduced

Google Pixel 7a needs to get cheaper

Even if the camera performance of the Pixel 7a was convincing in DxOMark, the price of the Google cell phone is currently felt to be a bit too high. Like the Pixel 6a, it’s sure to drop in the coming weeks and months, putting the phone under even more pressure on the competition.

