Power stations are often something extremely practical. Unfortunately, power stations are often very expensive! Prices of around €1 per Wh or more are not uncommon.

Here the Powdeom EN700 stands out positively! This power station costs around $550 with a capacity of 614Wh. That sounds good! But the other functions also look promising.

So we have LiFePO4 battery cells, a 100W USB C output and an integrated power supply!

But how does it look in practice? Can the Powdeom EN700 convince here? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Powdeom for providing the EN700 for this test.

With approx. 30.5 x 21 x 20 cm, the Powdeom EN700 is not a tiny power station, but it is not an extremely large chunk either. I would say the dimensions are reasonable for the capacity.

The power station consists of a normal black plastic and looks well built so far. It doesn’t look quite as high quality as the Ecoflow models.

On the top we find a practical carrying handle, which can be folded out. Thanks! Above all, the fact that the top is otherwise smooth helps with space-saving storage of the power station.

The ports of the EN700 are primarily located on the front, just like a small display. Only the connection for the power supply can be found on the back.

The scope of delivery of the power station only includes a mains cable, as well as a car charging cable. Unfortunately, no cable for a solar panel or similar is included in the scope of delivery.

The connections of the Powdeom EN700

The EN700 has almost all of its connections on the front. Here we find the following ports:

2x 230V sockets 700W

12V/10A

1x “cigarette lighter” output 12V/10A

1x USB C 100W

5V/2,4A

This is pretty perfect connectivity. The 700W sockets should be sufficient for most applications. The 100W USB C output is especially useful for notebooks and the DC ports are always nice. It doesn’t get much better for a power station in this class.

On the inputs side we have the following:

1x DC input 12-28V

1x AC input

A power supply is already integrated in the Powdeom EN700! All you have to do is connect the power station to the power supply with a normal cable and it will start charging.

I always find this remarkable when manufacturers manage to integrate an AC power supply into their power stations. Otherwise, we only find this with Ecoflow.

the display

On the front of the EN700 we find a small display that shows you the following information:

in %

Remaining charge/discharge time at the current power

Current power in watts

The display is not overly detailed. But the important information is there.

With LiFePO4 batteries! Why are LiFePO4 batteries so good?

LiFePO4 battery cells are installed in the EN700. In my opinion, LiFePO4 is the best battery technology for power stations and buffer batteries. But why?

LiFePO4 “lithium iron phosphate battery” is a modern and very stable cell chemistry.

For comparison, lithium ion batteries are designed for maximum energy density. This also makes perfect sense in devices such as smartphones, since lithium ion batteries of the same size have a bit more capacity than LiFePO4 batteries.

However, the higher energy density also causes them to wear out a little faster, making them more prone to burning or exploding.

LiFePO4 batteries, on the other hand, have a significantly higher cycle stability. Powdeom advertises the EN700 with 3000+ cycles, which is also absolutely possible with LiFePO4 batteries. Lithium ion batteries, on the other hand, usually only have 500-1000 cycles.

In addition, LiFePO4 batteries cannot thermally run away. Even in the event of a short circuit, overcharging, etc., they do not burst into a large fireball like lithium ion batteries can.

Yes, LiFePO4 batteries can also get very hot in extreme cases, steam etc. but the gases cannot ignite themselves, which is a great safety factor.

Summarized:

Very high cycle stability 3000+ and long life expectancy

Very safe, cannot thermally run away

Cannot be charged at temperatures below 0 degrees

Lower energy density = less capacity than lithium ion batteries of the same size

The capacity of the Powdeom EN700 power station

Let’s get to the most exciting point, the capacity. Powdeom promises 614.4Wh, I was able to measure the following in various load situations.

Wh AC 50W 460 AC 300W 461 USB C 100W 561,93 DC 12V/3A 541,05 DC 12V/8A 533,9

In the best case, I was able to measure a capacity of 561.93Wh, which corresponds to 93% of the manufacturer’s specification. This is very good value!

Power stations never reach 100% of the manufacturer’s specifications. We pretty much have 614.4Wh battery cells inside here, but their voltage has to be converted, the BMS needs some energy, just like the display.

Of course, these conversion losses are particularly evident with the AC 230V outputs, where the power station “only” has 460 Wh. Unfortunately, this is usual in the market.

Usable as a UPS? (Yes)

It is of course possible to use and charge the Powdeom EN700 at the same time. In principle, it is therefore possible to use the EN700 as a UPS. The switching time when disconnecting from the network seems to be ok!

Among other things, I tested my PC and it had no problems with the power station, even if it was suddenly disconnected from the mains.

Powdeom advertises a switching time of 20ms, which should be enough for most devices!

The efficiency of the UPS function varies between 64% and 95% at 10W to 100W load.

If we look at the raw numbers, it is noticeable that 5W more is always taken in than spent. 5W is also the standby consumption of the power station.

Socket and USB C port

I have tried the Powdeom EN700 socket in combination with various chargers, including for tool batteries, as well as PCs and a mini fridge.

These devices usually remain well below the maximum 700W, so the Powerstation had no problems with the devices. Refrigerators (with compressors) in particular can often be a bit problematic. The mini fridge I tested didn’t cause any problems, but if you have a really thick fridge, with double doors etc., then I can’t guarantee it will work (even if it should work).

There are plus points for the USB C port, which, in addition to 100W according to the Power Delivery Standard, also offers PPS with 3.3-21V at 5A.

The port is therefore also very well suited for notebooks as well as for larger smartphones such as the S23 Ultra!

With fan

Most large power stations have an integrated fan, including the Powdeom EN700. The fan is temperature controlled and starts at around 90-100W.

The fan has a medium volume. It’s not booming, but I wouldn’t want it standing next to me all day either.

Charging time

You have three options to load the Powdeom EN700.

Via the integrated power supply to a socket. On a car “plug”. Via Solar

According to the manufacturer, the power station should be fully charged in 1.4 hours via the integrated charger!

With the DC inputs, i.e. car plug or solar, 12-28V at a maximum of 5A or 120W should be possible.

At the socket, the power station can charge with up to 505W, which is remarkable! The EN700 can be brought from 0% to 100% in just 1:24 hours, which is extremely fast!

When charging from a DC source, we are limited to a maximum of 5A! This means that a maximum of +- 60W is possible on a 12V source. In my test on a “car battery”, the power station charged with around 66W from 0% to 100% in approx. 11:20 hours.

Of course, this 5A limit is not quite optimal. This would also limit charging on a solar panel somewhat. You should probably choose an 18V panel here.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at charging efficiency. Here I look at the ratio of the energy required for a 100% charge in relation to the energy that you can use at the end.

The power station required the following power in the test to be charged from 0% to 100%:

AC – 703 Wh

DC – 730 Wh

The slightly poorer DC result can be explained by the almost 10x longer charging time. For example, since the display is constantly active during this time, more energy is consumed by the power station itself, which reduces efficiency.

In the best case In the worst case AC 80% 65% DC 77% 63%

The power station’s efficiency varies between 80% (which is very good) and 63%. These are solid and unremarkable results.

Conclusion

The Powdeom EN700 is certainly a somewhat price/performance oriented power station. There are definitely better models out there, but for €550 at the time of testing I don’t know of anything better!

550€ for 614Wh, 700W sockets, 100W USB C port and super fast charging is more than fair! This is a really good offer!

Especially since we have the safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells here, as well as an integrated power supply that brings the power station from 0% to 100% in 1:24h! The sockets also worked without any problems in the test and even the UPS function was convincing. In addition, there is the 100W USB C port with PPS and the practical display.

The power station did not prove to be bitchy or problematic in the test either.

The only pity is the lack of an adapter cable for solar panels and the limitation to a maximum of 5A / 120W via DC input.

Apart from that, this is an absolutely flawless power station in the “medium” size class.