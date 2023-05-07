Home » Inexplicably familiar? Powerstar (Blast Core) X86 processor released by China Baode | XFastest News
According to IT Home news, server supplier China Baode released their first processor Powerstar (Blast Core) on May 6.

According to the official statement, this processor is based on the X86 architecture and has strong performance and a mature ecosystem. It is specially designed for daily use of personal computers, supports Windows systems, and is applicable to government, education, energy, industry, finance, medical care, and games. , retail and other applications from all walks of life.

Li Ruijie, chairman of Baode Group, said that Powerstar’s annual sales target is 1.5 million pieces.

Baode did not announce the specific specifications of this processor, but we can see from the photos that the Powerstar processor seems to be very similar to the Intel Core series processor, and the location of the fool-proof interface is exactly the same as that of the 1151 series, model P3 -01105, seems to have an inexplicable relationship with i3-10105F, even 3.7GHz.

Intel Core i3-10105

