Infinity Mugen and Casio Collaborate to Launch Limited Edition Commemorative Watch for 50th Anniversary

Celebrating 50 Years of Infinity Mugen with Launch of Casio Joint Watch

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Infinity Mugen, the renowned independent modification company founded by the sons of Honda Soichiro Honda and Kimura Masao, a special joint watch has been launched in collaboration with Casio. The watch, part of the Edifice series, showcases a striking and handsome design that has left car fans extremely excited.

While Honda’s Type R may be the performance symbol of the brand, Infinity Mugen holds its own special place in the world of Honda modification. Established in 1973, this independent company has made significant contributions to the automotive industry over the past five decades. To mark this momentous occasion, a commemorative watch has been created in partnership with Casio.

Infinity Mugen may be unfamiliar to the younger generation, but in the 90s, they gained recognition for developing the powerful V10 engine for the F1 Formula One car of the time. They have also designed the latest Civic body kit. Now, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, Infinity Mugen and Casio have joined forces to create the ECB40MU-1A style watch.

The joint watch features a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, similar to the material used in Casio’s G-Shock watches. This choice of material ensures that the watch is lightweight, while the design of the case draws inspiration from F1 racing cars’ suspension systems. The watch’s surface is treated with a scratch-resistant sapphire mirror, known for its durability and beloved by watch enthusiasts. The outer ring of the watch is adorned with the same font used on Mugen shift knobs, adding a touch of authenticity. The strap is made of Alcantara, a material often associated with high-performance vehicles, and features the emblem of Infinity Mugen and the brand’s iconic white, red, and gold stitching tones.

This limited edition joint watch is priced at $300 and embodies the essence of Mugen and Honda’s past successes, including F1 racing and the Isle of Man TT race, encapsulating many international competitions. Although the exact number of limited pieces available is yet to be mentioned, car enthusiasts and watch lovers alike eagerly await the opportunity to own this commemorative timepiece.

With its multifunctional design, this joint watch also has the ability to connect to mobile phones using Bluetooth, adding a modern touch to its already exceptional features. In terms of aesthetics, the overall design incorporates various racing elements, catering to the passions of car enthusiasts.

Unveiled in a special box that showcases a carbon fiber pattern and the Mugen logo, this joint watch is undoubtedly a collector’s item. The marriage of Mugen’s distinctive style and performance with Casio’s renowned craftsmanship has created a watch that not only pays homage to the history of Infinity Mugen but also appeals to those who appreciate aesthetics and precision.

The joint watch collaboration between Infinity Mugen and Casio showcases a fusion of functionality, style, and eye-catching advertising. As Casio plans to sell these watches in limited quantities, enthusiasts are urged to stay tuned for more information on availability and the chance to own this remarkable timepiece.

