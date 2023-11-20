Infinity Ward Expands with New Studio in Austin, Texas for Call of Duty Series Development

Infinity Ward Expands with New Studio in Austin, Texas

Activision’s beloved Call of Duty series is about to get even better with the expansion of the long-standing developer, Infinity Ward. The studio, which has been the brains behind some of the series’ most successful titles, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and its sequel, has recently opened a new office in Austin, Texas.

This latest addition to the Infinity Ward family joins other subsidiaries located in Spain, Mexico, Poland, and California. The new Austin studio will also be dedicated to working on the next installment of the blockbuster franchise, but specific details about its projects are still under wraps.

According to a statement from the company, “Infinity Ward has opened a brand new studio in Austin, Texas. The studio will be dedicated to creating new and innovative experiences for Call of Duty and creating the most advanced technology to power them.”

With this expansion, fans of the Call of Duty series can expect even more cutting-edge and exciting games in the future. The addition of the Austin studio will surely bring fresh perspectives and creativity to the development of one of the gaming industry’s most iconic franchises.

