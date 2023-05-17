Home » Infinix Note 30i is here!
Infinix Note 30i is here!

Infinix held a box today where the manufacturer showcased a new smartphone called the Note 30i. Other than that, the color of this phone is beautiful, the manufacturer has mixed green and gold, I really like this color!

The phone features a clear Apple-inspired design language with a 6,6-inch screen and an AMOLED panel. It’s becoming rare to have a 60Hz panel, but the Note 30i has one. Under the hood sits a solid 5000 mAh battery that charges at 33W. In terms of performance, we find MediaTek’s Helio G85 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The main camera has a resolution of 64MP. Despite the phone’s mediocre specs, it has stereo speakers made in partnership with JBL – nice yes!

