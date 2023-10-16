Influencers beyond Chiara Ferragni: who they follow and what Italians are looking for on social media

There are more and more Italians who follow at least one influencer on social media, the most loved ones are more or less always the same, but the topics that arouse interest are less obvious than expected. And above all they gain more and more strength, also in our country, the so-called virtual influencers (What are?).

In extreme summary, this is what emerges from the research Italians & Influencerscreated by BVA Doxa in collaboration with Mondadori Media and Buzzoole on a sample of over 1300 respondentsrepresentative of Italians aged between 18 and 54.

Food as a favorite topic on social media

In detail, the survey reveals that over 27 million Italian adults follow at least one influencer or the channels of some editorial brand (the data is up 17% on 2021): these are over 70% of active users on social media. Furthermore, 57% of the sample analyzed said that they follow a so-called every day macro influencer or the channels of a publishing brand (+20% in two years), 8% do it once a week and only 5% said they do it rarely.

We remember that i macro influencer (here are the other categories) are the profiles of people or companies with at least 100-300 thousand followers (depends on the platform) and recognized as authoritative in 6 campi specifici: lifestyle, beauty, fashion, entertainment, food e wellness.

With little surprise, in our country i top 5 influencers by notoriety I am Chiara Ferragni (cited by 86% of the sample), followed by Giallozafferano (72%) and the blogger Benedetta Rossi (72%); in fourth place is ClioMakeUp (62%), followed by Aurora Ramazzotti (60%).

Very interesting, according to the authors of the researchthe fact that the most followed topics on social media are somehow distant from the trends found on other media: in first place are topics related to foodtogether with entertainment and shows (both 58%).

Why do you follow an influencer?

If it is true that celebrities are increasingly followed online also to get information and news (here is the data from a research from the end of 2022), it is undeniably true that influencers are mostly followed in relation to purchases. That’s how it is, whether you like it or not.

And this this is in fact what emerges from the investigation: 46% of those interviewed explained that they had made at least one purchase suggested by an influencer and 83% take their advice into consideration. In detail, 30% said they listen to them a lot or very much, 53% quite a bit and 18% little or not at all, especially in relation to beauty, food and fashion.

As for the concept of getting informed, this is also largely linked to shopping: 50% of those interviewed declared that they follow influencers first of all because they are considered experts from whom they can receive information, a reason that was cited mainly by wellness enthusiasts (55%) and cooking (56%). In general, influencers seem increasingly present throughout the purchasing process: for 56% of those interviewed they are like tutors in explaining a product (especially in the beauty and wellness sector), 46% report news or introduce new products and 37% are people who indicate where and when to buy something (in the latter two cases, especially in the fashion and lifestyle sector).

The TikTok exploit and the arrival of virtual influencers

Finally, a few surprises from the satisfaction of the platforms: TikTok has grown so much in the last couple of years, reaching 25% of preferences and even 30% when it comes to pure entertainment (it was 9% in 2021). In any case, Instagram remains the favorite social network for over 75% of those interviewed.

Interestingly, however, the fact that for the first time ever in the Italian scenario it has emerged that they exist over 3 million people who follow at least one virtual influencer, in particular among young and very young people, the so-called Millennials and Gen Z. Specifically: 28% of the audience of these profiles is made up of 18-24 year olds, 34% of 25-34 year olds, 24% from 35-44 year olds and 14% from 45-54 year olds. And those who know and follow virtual influencers do so constantly every day, as if they were real: 57% of those interviewed said they connected with them daily28% every 2-3 days, 7% more or less once a week, 4% every 10-15 days and only 5% do not have a usual frequency.

