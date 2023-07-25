Info and pictures of Project Q

The new mobile PlayStation, which operates internally under the name “Project Q”, can now be seen in a video for the first time. Everything we know so far about Sony’s new handheld, which may be released soon, can be found in our article.

Not long ago it was announced that Sony is working on a mobile gaming handheld, previously dubbed “Project Q”. Experience has shown that the final product will later have a different name. New information about the “portable PlayStation” has allegedly leaked, but not as an official press release from Sony. It is therefore a leak.

On Twitter is a half-minute Video appeared, which should show the planned console “Project Q” from all sides. In said video you not only get an impression of the size of the handheld, but you can also take a first look at the operating system, which is apparently an Android variant.

What is now known

“Project Q” will feature an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080p and 60 FPS. However, the console will be a pure streaming console, with which you can play the content of the PS5 on the go. So “Project Q” seems to be more of a second screen for the PlayStation 5. A successor to the PS Vita with its own games is (unfortunately) not on the horizon. Similar to the PS5’s own DualSense controller, the handheld should offer haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

There is no official release date yet. A release later this year would be conceivable, but we expect a market launch in 2024.

The trend towards mobile game consoles?

Overall, there’s a lot going on in the mobile console market. In addition to the top dogs Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, more and more manufacturers are entering the market with their own gaming handhelds. The ASUS ROG Ally (to the test report) and Sony’s “Project Q” are just a few examples of many. As recently announced, another competitor will soon be throwing new consoles into the ring: The Chinese manufacturer AYANEO, which specializes in mobile game consoles and has been around since 2020, recently announced the AYANEO 1S and AYANEO Kun consoles.

The Kun sees itself as a variant of the 1S, which comes with a larger battery and display. It will offer an 8.4-inch screen diagonal and will be equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U. The battery should be almost twice as big as the ASUS ROG Ally. Will be in August sea ​​AYANEO further information will follow. Of course we’ll stay tuned for you.

What do you think of the development towards mobile gaming without a smartphone? Is this an alternative to the PC for you? Write us your opinion in the comments!

