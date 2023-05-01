Home » Infotainment des Honda Civic im Test
Dhe Honda Civic E-HEV with its hybrid electric and petrol engine has Honda Connect on board as standard, an infotainment system with Bluetooth, media playback, radio reception and navigation. It is operated using the touch-sensitive monitor. Most of the work is done with your finger on the display, but on the left there are two physical buttons and a knob for controlling the hi-fi volume. The display measures 10.2 inches in the “Advance” model variant, the smaller versions have to make do with a 7-inch display and analogue speedometer.

Operation is child’s play, large smartphone-style tiles lead to the respective menus. Information and buttons are permanently fixed at the bottom and top of the display. The display can be personalised, and frequently used functions can then be accessed quickly.

There is also voice control, which sometimes worked quite well for us, but often didn’t. The detection takes place solely in Honda Connect, neither is an online connection provided nor can the assistant answer general questions, such as about the weather.

While navigating, you see a sparsely drawn map with additional information that is displayed before you make a turn. The system does not have real-time traffic data, but updated map material can be loaded wirelessly into the vehicle “over the air”. The My Honda Plus app connects the vehicle to the smartphone. To do this, the vehicle identification number and a confirmation PIN must be entered. The Civic can then be locked and unlocked remotely, you can access vehicle data and the maintenance history and, if necessary, book an inspection appointment online.

The self-charging hybrid and its on-board system: tiles and simple displays in the eleventh generation Honda Civic


The self-charging hybrid and its on-board system: tiles and simple displays in the eleventh generation Honda Civic
:


Image: Spehr

Other services can be booked for a fee, such as a vehicle search and setting up a geofence with information when a marked geographical area has been left, using the smartphone as a car key or providing a WLAN hotspot.

Support for Apple Carplay is very pleasing, even in the wireless version. A few seconds after the system has started up, Carplay starts automatically, and then you basically don’t have to worry about anything anymore, because frequent destinations are suggested immediately and the playback of podcasts or music continues where it was previously paused on the iPhone.

