ING app gets update for new design and menu navigation

The online bank ING has given its app an update that not only brings minor bug fixes, but also a major innovation in design. The adjustment completely changes the menu navigation. TECHBOOK has the details.

The update for the ING app has the version number 6.0.3 and is currently being delivered. Many of the bank’s customers may have already received it. Users receive notification of the update immediately after opening the ING app on their smartphone. Here it says in an overlay: “For better usability and a quick overview, you will find a new menu bar at the bottom of the app’s screen in the future.” The adjustment should make navigation through the individual offers and functions of the app even easier in the future, according to ING.

Previously, the various areas within the ING app could be accessed via the sidebar. This was opened via the hamburger menu (icon with three horizontal lines) in the top left corner. Users therefore had to perform at least one active click in order to get an overview of the menu items. The menu bar introduced with the update at the bottom of the ING app changes that. Bank customers can now go straight to the “Accounts”, “Orders”, “Invest”, “Products” and “Profile” sections.

The new menu bar within the ING app is intended to simplify operation. Photo: TECHBOOK

Away from these areas, however, some options are harder to find than before the app update due to the new menu bar. For example, the ATM search was previously in the sidebar, but is now listed under “Profile”. The same applies to the overview of active cards. Due to the change in operation, it takes some time to get used to before you rediscover all the familiar points.

In addition to the adjustments in the menu, ING has also made its own offers more prominent in the app with the update. Bank customers can now find various savings and credit options under “Products”, for example, some of which they can open directly via the links provided. The advertising program for new customers can also be found here, where existing customers receive a credit if they recommend ING accounts to others.