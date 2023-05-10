ING app looks very different: bank customers have to adapt

Germany’s largest direct bank has redesigned its app. With the update of the ING app, not only minor errors were fixed, because customers can also expect a completely new menu navigation. The previous page navigation is omitted.

The approximately three million ING customers who have installed the Banking to go app on their smartphone will have to adapt. The direct bank has one extensive update distributed for the app, which offers more than just minor bug fixes. Customers can expect a new menu navigation that differs significantly from the previous one.

The most visible difference in the refreshed ING app with version number 6.0.3 concerns the whole new menu bar at the bottom of the screen. According to the bank, navigation within the app should be simplified in this way.

The menu bar consists of the sub-items Accounts, Orders, Invest, Products and Profile. The individual menu items are self-explanatory, some credit and savings options can be found behind products. With the update, ING is putting this somewhat more in the foreground. The advertising program for new customers can now also be reached via this point. Under the Profile item, the app also offers an overview of the active cards and the ATM search.

The app no ​​longer contains any of the previously used page navigation (source: Techbook). This could be called up via a symbol with three horizontal lines (hamburger menu) and always required a tap on the display first, before individual points could be accessed. This step is no longer necessary with the new navigation.

ING: App update will be distributed

The direct bank is in the process of updated app for Android and iOS to distribute to its customers. Some users have already received the update, while others still have to be patient. As always, updates of this type will be distributed in batches.

