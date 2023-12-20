INIU Power Bank 27000mAh 140W in the test, INIU’s first real flagship power bank!

With the “PowerNova”, INIU has brought its first real flagship power bank onto the market. This has a capacity of a whopping 27,000 mAh and a 140W USB-C output.

We also have a revised display, which also shows you performance values. This makes the power bank look extremely good at first glance! The price also looks very good at under €100.

Let’s take a look at the test to see whether it can really keep up with the flagship models from Anker and Co!

INIU Power Bank 27000mAh 140W im Test

The INIU BI-B64 is quite a chunk! This measures 185 x 89 x 27 mm and weighs 598 g.

However, if we see this in relation to other high-end power banks, these values ​​are “okay”.

INIU BI-B64 27.000 mAh 140W – 445 cm³ – 589 g

Anker 737 24.000 mAh 140W – 425 cm³ – 632 g

Anker A1340 Prime 27.650mAh 250W – 453 cm³ – 679 g

AMEGAT Powerbank 140W 27600mAh – 400 cm³ – 654 g

This is clearly the lightest of the 140W power banks that I know of. The volume is also appropriate, even if the AMEGAT Power Bank 140W 27600mAh is a little smaller but heavier.

The lower weight certainly also comes from the housing. INIU relies on its familiar housing design. This consists entirely of rubberized plastic.

In principle the case is not bad, but it shows a lot of fingerprints and scratches! I would prefer the case of the Anker models or the AMEGAT.

As usual with INIU, we also have a high-gloss cover on the front. This time, however, there is a “real” small display with interesting values.

Display of the INIU BI-B6

The display is an LC “calculator” display, but it shows you the following information:

Battery level in % Current input power in watts Current output power in watts Remaining charging/discharging time Which ports are currently active

I always find it extremely practical when power banks display performance values!

Especially when you’re trying to get to the bottom of a problem, such information can be useful, for example to clarify whether a device is charging and, if so, at what speed.

The accuracy of the display is OK. There is a slight deviation, but in the low single digit % range.

Connections of the INIU Power Bank 27000mAh 140W

The INIU Power Bank has two USB C ports and one USB A port. According to the manufacturer, these should offer the following services:

USB C 1 – USB PD 140W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 28V/5A

USB C 2 – USB PD 45W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A

USB A – Quick Charge 3.0 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The star of the INIU BI-B64 is of course the 140W USB C output. This has enough power for large notebooks, as well as for smartphones, tablets, etc. 140W is currently “optimal”, it doesn’t get any better at the moment.

Theoretically, the USB-C standard would also allow outputs above 140W, but there is currently not a single product that can use or deliver this. 140W is currently the highest level of emotion.

We also have a 45W USB-C output, for smartphones and tablets, as well as an 18W USB output.

Throttling when using multiple ports

If you use multiple ports on the INIU BI-B64 at the same time, they will be throttled according to a static scheme.

USB C 1 + 2 = 100W + 45W

USB C 1 + 2 + USB A = 100W + 12W + 12W

This means that the power bank can theoretically deliver up to 145W if you use USB C 1 and 2 at the same time.

Only 60W cable included

Interestingly, the power bank’s included cable supports a maximum of 60 or 65W or 3A.

If you want the full power of the power bank, you have to use a different cable.

Mit PPS

It was not to be expected otherwise from INIU, but the power bank of course supports PPS.

USB C 1 – 3.3 – 21V at up to 5A USB C 2 – 3.3 – 11V at up to 4.5A

We have a very nice PPS range here! The primary port has a “full” PPS range, which cannot be larger.

But USB C 2 also has a very large PPS range, which remains the same even if you use both ports at the same time. This means that the power bank can charge a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at +- full speed via both ports.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here you can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely choose a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-21V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can deliver this 6.5V.

Some smartphones such as the models of the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series require PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a maximum of 14W on a normal USB PD charger and 45W on a PPS charger. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it will simply ignore this function and treat the charger like a normal USB PD charger.

You can find more information about PPS here:

Apparently AVS is not yet supported by the power bank.

Which charging standards do the ports support?

With the help of my measuring devices I can read which charging standards are “supposedly” supported by the power bank. At this point simply “unfiltered” the output of my measuring device:

USB C

USB PD 3.1 140W PPS

Apple 5V 2,4A

BC 1.2

Samsung AFC 9V 12V

Huawei FCP 5V 9V 12V

Huawei SCP 3-5,5V 25W

QC2.0 5V 9V 12V

QC3.0 12V Max

USB A

Apple 5V 2,4A

BC 1.2

Samsung AFC 9V 12V

Huawei FCP 5V 9V 12V

Huawei SCP 3,4-12V 66W

QC2.0 5V 9V 12V

QC3.0 14,91V Max

VOOC/DASH/WARP 3,3 – 5,5V

SuperVOOC 10V

Exciting! The USB C port offers the usual fare. However, the USB A port is exceptional.

The USB A port reports that it would support Huawei “Super Charge” with up to 66W as well as VOOC/DASH/WARP Charge from OnePlus and SuperVOOC from Oppo.

However, I had heard from a reader that another INIU power bank that also apparently supported this did not work in practice with OnePlus.

Unfortunately I can confirm this with SuperDART, which is identical to SuperVOOC! So when I connect my RealMe smartphone it reports that a super SuperDART power supply has been connected, so my tester is right in that respect, but charging stops immediately!

Therefore, I unfortunately have to assume that the power bank offers VOOC/DASH/WARP/SuperVOOC and SuperDART smartphones, but can’t really deliver!

Maybe it will work with Huawei or other OnePlus, OPPO or RealMe smartphones, but I’m a bit cautious here.

How does breaking test power banks?

If you are interested in how breaking tests power banks, check out this article:

How does breaking test power banks and chargers? Which measuring devices do I use?

The capacity

INIU promises a capacity of 27,000 mAh or 99.9 Wh. I was able to measure the following values:

Wh

mAh @3,7V

% of HA

5V/2A

82.067

22180

82%

9V2A

85.356

23069

85%

20V/3A

87.018

23518

87%

20V/5A

85.991

23241

86%

28V/5A

83.638

22605

84%

On average, the power bank achieved a capacity of 84.81 Wh or 22923 mAh, which corresponds to 85% of the manufacturer’s specifications! A very good result!

Let’s compare these values ​​with 4 other “high-end” power banks.

On average, the INIU PowerNova BI-B64 has the highest capacity of the high-end power banks compared here.

Generally speaking, the capacity of power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, discharging these cells is not 100% efficient as there is always some loss in the form of heat caused by internal processes and voltage conversions. This loss is particularly important to take into account when using fast charging technologies such as Quick Charge or USB PD. A usable capacity of 80-90% is considered common and good, while values ​​above 90% are rare and below 80% unusual. It is also important to remember that smartphones do not charge 100% efficiently. If a smartphone has a 2000mAh battery, approximately 2600mAh is required for a full charge. However, this number may vary depending on the model and charging type.

Which devices are suitable for?

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones? OnePlus smartphones? Realme smartphones? Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) +++ Windows notebooks (Dell expect 0 = “standard” charging speed to be expected – = slow charging speed to be expected – = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Thanks to the 140W USB C output and the full PPS range, the power bank is wonderfully suitable for a variety of devices.

This is perfect for various Apple devices, the Samsung Galaxy S smartphone, the Google Pixel models and also most Windows notebooks.

Charging time, how long does it take to charge the INIU PowerNova BI-B64

The INIU PowerNova BI-B64 can be charged with up to 100W, according to the manufacturer. Excitingly, the power bank can accept up to 28V or 20V.

The power bank charges with a maximum of 28V / 3.5A on a 140W+ charger. On a 100W charger with 20V / 5A.

Effectively, with a 140W or 100W charger we get a charging time in the range of 1:25 – 1:30h.

This means that the power bank charges very quickly, although a little slower than the Anker 140W models, which need just under an hour for 0% to 100%.

Conclusion

The INIU PowerNova BI-B64 is a fantastic power bank if you get it at a fair price!

With the BI-B64 we are clearly in the high-end class thanks to the 140W USB C port. The power bank can also deliver a constant 140W, ideal if you want to power notebooks with it.

The secondary USB C port only has 45W, but when used simultaneously with the primary port we have a “nice” 100W + 45W split, which allows you to charge a notebook and smartphone at a very high speed at the same time.

Both ports also support PPS with a huge range! Both ports can charge an S23 Ultra at full speed.

Accordingly, the power bank is absolutely optimal for notebooks, Apple devices, Samsung smartphones and the Google Pixel models.

The USB A port, on the other hand, is a bit mysterious. INIU speaks of 18W, which is also true after Quick Charge. However, the charging port can be identified as Quick Charge, Huawei Super Charge, Dash Charge, SuperVOOC and SuperDASH Charge. If these standards were supported it would be fantastic!

However, I haven’t been able to get these standards to work in practice. My RealMe smartphone reported “SuperDASH” but then refused to charge. Therefore the USB A port is a bit “strange”.

But still, the USB C ports in particular have great performance!

In addition, there is a practically good capacity in the range of 22000-23000 mAh or 83-85 Wh and fast charging. The power bank is completely full again on a 100W+ charger in around 1:30 hours.

I didn’t notice any temperature problems and the slightly extended display with performance information is practical.

In the end, it depends on the price. In terms of feel and display, there are better models, the 140W Anker models and the AMEGAT power bank 140W 27600mAh. The Anker power banks are beaten by the INIU in terms of capacity, but I think they are better otherwise. The AMEGAT Powerbank 140W 27600mAh is an exciting alternative, but it is also a bit more expensive! So take a look at the AMEGAT power bank 140W 27600mAh.

But in general the INIU Power Bank 27000mAh 140W is great for under €100!

