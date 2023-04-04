Home Technology INIU Powerbank buy cheap from 19.54€ (04/2023)
If you are looking for a power bank with a lot of power and a large capacity, the INIU power bank may be just the thing for you. It is positive that the manufacturer directly installs the smartphone holder.

cracker! The smaller power bank with “only” 10.500 mAh you get thanks to the immediate discount for only €13.68 directly on Amazon.de

With power banks it’s actually like with USB power supplies, because everyone has them somewhere, but when you need them, they’re never there. 😁 Then it’s better that once you’ve deposited a power bank everywhere, you always have one at hand. 😁

Die INIU Powerbank scores with a large capacity and with 65 watts also with a strong charging power. You can order the power bank for a price 19,54€ on Amazon.de.

INIU Power Bank 65W, 25000mAh

Technical data of the INIU power banks

capacity 25.000 mAh 10.500 mAh
Performance 65 Watt 22,5 Watt
connections
  • 2x USB-C (In & Out)
  • 1x USB-A
  • 1x USB-C (In & Out)
  • 2x USB-A
Features Mobile phone holder, display Display
Mass weight 14,9 x 7,3 x 3,4 cm, 475 g 136*70*15 mm, 210g

Classic design with a cool surprise

The design of the INIU Powerbank is quite classic. With a Size of 14.9 x 7.3 x 3.4 cm and one Weight of 475g the power bank moves on average for its capacity. The coolest feature is actually that one the power bank can fold out 2 feet and they can also be used as smartphone holders.

INIU Power Bank 65W, 25000mAh

Equipment for all situations

In terms of equipment, you get pretty much everything you need. In total there are 3x USB ports, of which 2x USB-C ports with a Output power of 30 and 65 wattst wait and a USB-A connection with a Output power of 22.5 watts present.

This makes it possible to charge several devices at the same time, and the 65 watts are also sufficient to charge many a notebook, for example. Additionally, the fast loading protocols like Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4+ supports.

INIU Power Bank 65W, 25000mAh

Lush 25,000 mAh capacity

Die The capacity of the INIU power bank is 25,000 mAh. That’s pretty decent for a simple power bank. The manufacturer installs a so that you can keep track of the battery status Display and additionally 4 LEDs as a segment display. The display shows you the battery status in percent and the LEDs split the display of the remaining capacity into 25% segments.

INIU Power Bank 65W, 25000mAh

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The INIU Powerbank impresses above all with its capacity of 25,000 mAh and a strong output power of up to 65 watts. The design is standard and only the display differs in color from the matte black device. But with the right offer you always get a very good price-performance ratio.

