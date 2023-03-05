In these minutes there are more and more reports regarding the Revenue Agency website which appears to be ko, or at least those who try to reach it find a screen with the message that the page was not found with the Agency logo next to it.

As you can see in the screen above, even the writing states that some contents have been moved, removed or deleted; in short, typical of a hacker attack, but there are still no official communications about it. I also remind you that the Revenue Agency has been, in recent months, targeted by a phishing campaign via email which invited users to access the Agency’s fake site which, however, turned out to be identical in all respects to the official government site .

Now there are two hypotheses: either the government has temporarily suspended the official site following numerous reports, or, worse, the site has been hit by hackers who could cause serious damage to all Italian citizens. We are monitoring the situation and will update this article as necessary; so come back to visit us for any updates.