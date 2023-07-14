INNOCN 13.3 inch OLED monitor in test, 400 cd/m² and 98% AdobeRGB!

OLED monitors are still extremely rare in the desktop sector. However, these appear more and more often in notebooks. Excitingly, there are now some manufacturers who are grabbing these OLED panels and accommodating them in external, portable monitors.

INNOCN is just such a manufacturer, offering the OLED 13.3 inch Portable Gaming Monitor.

As the name suggests, this is a 13.3-inch portable monitor based on OLED technology and should deliver extremely short response times and a great picture. But is this also true in practice?

Let’s find out in this review!

At this point many thanks to INNOCN for providing the monitor for this test.

Der INNOCN OLED 13,3 Zoll Portable Gaming Monitor im Test

First of all, the INNOCN OLED monitor is a very slim and simple device. At first glance, you might even mistake it for a tablet.

So we have a high-gloss glass panel on the front, while the frame and the back are made entirely of aluminum.

The monitor does not have a stand or anything similar at first. In order to be able to set up the monitor, INNOCN includes a magnetic stand. This is attached to the back of the monitor using very strong magnets and can be adjusted there.

Fortunately, this type of mount works very well and allows for a super clean design.

However, it is not possible to mount the monitor on a wall bracket or similar, which is rarely possible with such monitors.

In terms of quality, the INNOCN OLED monitor looks very high quality!

On the connection side, we have 2x USB C and a mini-HDMI port. Corresponding cables are included in the scope of delivery, even a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable.

Also included is a 30W USB C charger.

Power adapter and USB C

If you connect the INNOCN OLED monitor to your notebook, tablet, etc. via USB C, both the display signal and the power for the monitor are transmitted via the USB C cable.

However, if you use the mini-HDMI port, you have to supply the monitor with power separately.

You can use a USB PD power supply (18W+) or a normal USB A power supply (12W) for this. A corresponding USB PD power supply is included.

Technical specifications

INNOCN OLED 13.3 inch portable gaming monitor 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution 60 Hz OLED panel 400 cd/m² 100000:1 contrast

Color space, 100% DCI-P3!

OLED panels are extremely good at color reproduction. In addition, there are few manufacturers of large OLED panels and the models that exist are usually “high-end” panels.

So I think we can assume that the panel here will probably come from Samsung.

And as expected, the color space coverage of the panel is fantastic! 100% sRGB, 98% AdobeRGB and 100% DCI-P3, it doesn’t get much better than this!

This means that the INNOCN OLED monitor has better color representation than many professional photo/video editing monitors.

The calibration isn’t perfect with an average Delta E of 1.99, but it’s more than okay for semi-professional work!

brightness

INNOCN advertises a brightness of 400 cd/m², which would be quite a lot!

And I can even confirm the 400 cd/m²! In the test, the monitor reached a whopping 399 cd/m², which is better than I expected!

Contrast

The INNOCN is an OLED monitor. Accordingly, the contrast of this is “infinite”, since individual black pixels can switch off.

Subjective image impression

The combination of OLED panel and high-gloss surface gives the INNOCN OLED monitor an incredibly clear and clean picture!

Colors look very beautiful, brilliant and rich, but not oversaturated. In general, the picture impression is simply fantastic!

Yes, we “only” have a Full HD resolution, but with 13 inches this is not the end of the world.

INNOCN advertises the monitor quite heavily for gaming. On the one hand I agree with that, on the other hand I don’t. OLED panels are ideal for gaming because they have very low response times!

The response time of the INNOCN OLED monitor will be better than that of almost all large gaming monitors. But we only have 60Hz.

So this will probably be the best 60Hz gaming monitor, but in practice a 144Hz or 240Hz monitor with an IPS panel is probably “better” despite the poorer response times.

What the little one is great for is as a second monitor for photo/video editing, for example. The quality of this will probably be better than 99% of all integrated notebook displays!

power consumption

The power consumption of OLED monitors is not easy to determine. With IPS monitors, the brightness setting is usually the only important factor.

With OLED monitors, not only is the brightness set important, but also the content of the website. With a black or dark website, the power consumption is significantly lower than with a website with white content.

Let’s look at the power consumption when looking at a white image, the breaking homepage and the Youtube homepage.

The power consumption of the monitor varies between 8.25W and 3.35W. Not super little for a portable monitor, but on the whole not too much.

This means that the included 30W power supply is a bit oversized, but of course that’s not a bad thing.

But keep in mind when using a notebook in battery mode, 6-8W is not little! This will cut the battery life of most notebooks in half.

Conclusion

OLED displays are amazing! It is a great pity that we no longer have large OLED monitors, which the INNOCN also clearly shows me.

The INNOCN monitor offers fantastic picture quality! Especially the colors are just great. OLED displays are simply in a class of their own here.

100% sRGB, 98% AdobeRGB and 100% DCI-P3, these are only numbers, but show in which league the monitor plays. Only a handful of high-end notebooks achieve such rates.

In addition, there is a very good maximum brightness of 399 cd/m², perfect contrast values ​​and of course a subjectively great picture impression.

INNOCN advertises the monitor as a gaming monitor, but I see it more as a 2nd monitor for content creators, due to the top image quality!

Offer INNOCN OLED 13.3 Inch Portable Gaming Monitor – HDR, 1MS, 100000:1,… 【OLED Portable Monitor-Real Color Screen】The OLED screen…【1ms HDR Gaming Monitor】We tested in the lab that …【USB C Portable Monitor, Wide Compatibility】 INNOCN…【Plug & Photo & Video Editing】 The Vivid OLED 100% DCI-P3…【Smart Stand & Professional Service】The Smart Stand with…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

