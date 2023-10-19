Innovation accelerators – La Stampa

Elio Schiavo, Chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer Tim and Fabio Fregi, Italy country manager Google Cloud will host the “More cloud for everyone” panel on September 28th at 10.45am in the Duomo
“Accompanying Italy towards a future of greater opportunities, thanks to the advantages of innovation spread across the territory, sustainable and safe. This is the commitment with which we make the digital transformation of the Public Administration and companies possible. A path in which Collaboration with the main innovation players is essential.” This is how Elio Schiavo, Tim’s Chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer, comments on the launch of the new Digital Players program.
Tim Enterprise and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate the evolution of the Italian innovation ecosystem, extending the Digital Players initiative to “ready to market” startups and scaleups, dedicated to the development of digital entrepreneurship based on innovative services such as cloud and artificial intelligence.
The new program will select companies that have already demonstrated a solid business model and will provide them with technological, economic and training benefits, including access to innovative technologies and platforms in the cloud, AI and edge computing fields. The commercial visibility offered will be significant, thanks to the possibility of publishing your solution on Tim’s Digital Store. Not only that, for some companies entry into the Tim Growth Platform may be considered, a new innovation model that focuses on industrial collaboration with high-potential companies (see page 105). Furthermore, to start a business on Tim and Google Cloud’s cloud platform and technologies without expenses, up to 100 thousand dollars in credit in cloud services are provided for some selected startups by joining the Google for Startups Cloud Program.
“With this initiative – adds Fabio Fregi, Country manager Italy Google Cloud -, which follows the opening of the two Italian Google Cloud regions and complements the technical and training resources made available to companies and public administrations, we want to accelerate the process of innovation of the country, supporting companies such as startups and ISVs that are contributing to the digital transformation of Italy”.
The launch of the Digital Players program will be previewed at ITW, on which the results of the Tech Scaleup Italy Report produced by Mind the Bridge (see opposite) in collaboration with Tim Enterprise will also be presented: a detailed analysis of the scaleup market in Italy and Europe with a focus on the Italian Tech Champions.
