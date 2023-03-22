Video interview with Lucilla Fazio and Tommaso Corà, Innovation Designer and Founder of Tipic

Innovation by Design – Designing and shaping the corporate “strategic vision” is a particularly difficult activity in times of extreme uncertainty and complexity like today’s.

The winning approach can only see an appropriate combination of exploratory and imaginative skillsand – in apparent contrast – of development and implementation capabilitiesand ambidextrous approach which requires a strong corporate culture.

We talked about it with Lucilla Fazio and Tommaso Corà, Innovation Designers and Founders of Tipic, active for six years to make companies “antifragile”. A concept – that of antifragility – which, as Tommaso recounts, goes beyond that of resilience, adding to the component of “rearranging a system after a stress” that of improving it, thus outlining an approach oriented towards innovation and not just survival.

The coexisting dimensions on which Tipic works are therefore two, one exploratorywhich enables business decision makers to understand the context and its problemswith a view to developing new solutions, and one of governancelook at continuous improvement and adaptation of products, processes and organizational aspects. This dualism is a typical feature of the design because, to use Lucilla’s words: “inherently ambidextrous”.

A key strategic tool for innovation design work, Lucilla tells us, is the sense mapping, an analysis of the major internal and external changes emerging within the company. A dynamic method that evolves over time, typical of the world of Future Studies. It is used to analyze the broadest possible spectrum of emerging phenomena and their possible direct or indirect impacts in the corporate context. A fundamental activity to outline the different possible, alternative or preferred futures. The latter are the basis for the realization of a strategic vision and a corporate “purpose”.

The innovation designer integrates elements and principles deriving from Future Studies, such as those of mapping meaning and preferred scenarios, with an orientation in the present to find solutions and activities to start immediately.

Combining methods and processes in the field of design and innovation (innovation by design), integrating different methodologies including that of Future Studies, is the guiding star of Lucilla and Tommaso’s work; an almost strident combination in the form of “Innovation by Design”, but desirable in one vision of innovation as a holistic principle.

The ductility of innovation by design activities, as well as those of Foresight, lend themselves to any project or entrepreneurial activity, with diversified approaches depending on the company size and field of activityas emerges from the account of two case studies, one referring to an Italian SME and the other to a multinational.