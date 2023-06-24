Innovations from the Eurobike trade fair

A flood of premieres at the Eurobike 2023 in Frankfurt: Cargo bikes are presented in countless variants. Image: Michael Hinz

“Our Corona is coming now,” is what one hears in the bicycle industry, which has been spoiled by success and is currently suffering from turbulence. But she doesn’t let that be noticed and blazes with innovations. In focus: e-bikes and new types of cargo bikes.

Sounds like the future

Stromer, the Swiss specialist for high-end speed pedelecs, is showing a ready-to-drive prototype that is intended to herald the start of a new battery era. Stromer and development partner TD Hitech Energy expect the “Solid Ceramic Battery” to charge up to ten times faster than with lithium-ion batteries. The advantages are said to be lower weight, greater safety and temperature resistance, and it should still be around three years before it is ready for series production. Other 45 km/h racers like the ST5 shown here with electronic Pinion gears have long since achieved this. Premiere has a sound module that accompanies actions such as on/off with futuristic sounds. 11,000 euros.

Image: manufacturer/pdf-f

The young wild

Hercules has launched an e-bike that looks amazingly like a 1970s moped. We would sit on it even when we were old enough. That cheeky thing from Gasgas, though, we’ll leave to the really youngsters. The city bike Moto 2 – available with a smaller battery than the Moto 1 – turns through the city with high handlebars, foldable motocross seat, thick balloon tyres, Bafang rear motor and 672 Wh battery. Bag in the frame triangle, light, mudguards, passenger footrests are available at an additional cost. It is no coincidence that all this is reminiscent of the world of motorcycles. Gasgas is a Spanish motorcycle brand under the umbrella of the Austrian Pierer Group, known for Husqvarna and especially KTM. Price of the Moto 2: 3300 euros upwards