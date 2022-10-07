Listen to the audio version of the article

Technological neutrality, environmental sustainability, circular economy: these are the challenges of Claudia Persico, Ceo & Rotational Director of the Persico Group, born as a small model shop in a winery and quickly becoming a multinational with headquarters in Nembro (Bergamo), known for having made the hull of Luna Rossa.

It was she who won the Gammadonna 2022 award which values ​​innovative female entrepreneurship, for having contributed to orienting the growth strategies of the family business towards a decisive production leap based on technological neutrality, environmental sustainability and economic economy. circular, further investing in processes for the drastic reduction of consumption and the use of renewable sources in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, boating, urban mobility and biomedical engineering.

Claudia Persico, CEO of Persico Group

Persico Group was founded in 1976 and manufactures molds, presses, systems and fully automated solutions for various high-tech sectors. Claudia’s latest challenge concerns green, with a strong reduction in consumption and the use of renewable sources: an example is Smart H2 – an electrically heated machine capable of creating, through the rotational process, the internal structure of the tanks. for the storage of hydrogen – which Claudia is working to make fully automated, in collaboration with giants in the automotive world.

After the consecration in the nautical sector following the construction of Luna Rossa’s carbon boats for the last America’s Cup, one of the future objectives is positioning in the aerospace and urban mobility sectors. And a further step forward in sustainability through the recycling of waste raw materials, in the wake of the Marine business unit which already uses composite waste to make healthcare prostheses.

Together with Claudia Persico, Danila De Stefano, founder and CEO of Unobravo, the start-up that has “normalized” the topic of mental health and spread awareness on the importance of psychological well-being, has also been awarded, bringing psychotherapy into the digital world, which won the “Giuliana Bertin Communication Award”, Chiara Petrioli, partner and Cto of WSense, international excellence in the frontier of the submarine Internet of Things, who won the “Women Startup Award” and Martina Capriotti, cofounder of Mirta, who created the digital showroom dedicated to boutiques and small local artisans who create high quality, unique and sustainable products, which received the first edition of the “Assist Digital Award”.