Equity Puglia is the name of the financial engineering tool made available by the Region for innovative startups and SMEs, so that they can increase their capitalization

The financial engineering tool developed by the Puglia Region through the “Equity Puglia” notice is intended for SMEs and innovative startups.

This is a 60 million euro fund managed by the Puglia Sviluppo regional finance company and will co-finance the investment funds intended to give small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative startups the possibility of increasing the level of capitalization and their capital solidity, through the participation in the company capital of specialized investors.

With Equity Puglia an opportunity to grow

It is the first time that the Puglia Region has activated this type of tool which, as underlined by the councilor for economic development Alessandro Delli Noci, represents “a powerful boost for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative startups. It will give them the opportunity to increase their competitiveness through access to the risk capital market in collaboration with financial intermediaries, who will be responsible for identifying and selecting the initiatives to support”.

“Equity Puglia” joins the Minibonds, which with the latest issues in December 2022 exceeded 100 million euros, represents a complementary tool to the traditional banking channel and has an important strategic value for the companies involved, which will also be able to benefit from the experience that new investors will be able to bring as a dowry in support of every entrepreneurial structure and will also be “an important lever for attracting investments in Puglia”, as Delli Noci points out again.

The provision, which required a change to the 2023 and multi-year 2023-2025 forecast budget, in fact adds 41.7 million euros to the initially planned sum of 18.3 million euros, figures that anticipate the new programming cycle of ERDF structural funds 2021-2027.

The next step for activating the measure will be the selection of financial intermediaries managing investment funds.