Innovative tools in cancer research

Dynamic42 develops new generation of biotech chips for future technology organ-on-chip

Cross section / BC003 three-chamber chip model (Image source: Dynamic42 GmbH)

Jena – The company Dynamic42 GmbH is starting the production of a new generation of innovative biotech chips for the organ-on-chip process. With this chip, developed in-house, the effect of chemical substances can be examined directly on replicas of human organs. In addition, complex models relating to immunological issues can be mapped, which are used in basic research and drug development. The innovative BC003 chip was successfully tested in a pilot project in cooperation with the working group led by Prof. Nicole Teusch from the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf. In this, a cancer model from cells of the pancreas (pancreas) was developed for the investigation of therapy options.

Replication of complex tissue cultures in the three-chamber chip

The special feature of the new chips is the spatial design with three culture chambers. This enables the cultivation of complex, three-dimensional tissue cultures. So far, chips with two superimposed, very narrow chambers have been used for many organ-on-chip applications. With this, however, limitations in terms of spatial dimensions are quickly reached. The technical integration of spheroids (spherical tissue structures) in chip formats with simultaneously flowing culture medium has been difficult to design up to now. Applications such as biologically complex tumor models in chip applications remained limited.

“The chip enables us to delve into completely new areas of application for organ-on-chip technology, such as cancer research,” explains Dr. Martin Raasch, Managing Director of Dynamic42. “In order to improve the significance of research results that can be transferred to the human organism, we have made the chip architecture more complex. The big advantage for users is that this does not complicate handling.”

Expansion of the application areas of organ-on-chip technology

Complex, artificially generated and self-organizing tissues, so-called organoids, have so far hardly been able to be satisfactorily reconciled with microfluidics in a meaningful combination. The same applies to the very popular technique of spheroid culture. The novel chips open up the possibility of cultivating spheroids and stem cell-based organoids in one chip platform and combining them with other tissue components such as blood vessel tissue.

“With an additional chamber and integrated microcavities, so to speak, small depressions for the tissue spheroids, we have created an innovative chip design and are also bridging the gap between our technology and the rapidly emerging stem cell technology,” adds Dr. Martin Rasch.

In the current investigation of pancreatic cancer tissue on the BC03 three-chamber chip, tissue spheroids of the pancreas are cultured microfluidically together with blood vessel tissue on the chip and tested for drug testing. This internal test phase will be completed in spring 2023. The results so far have been so satisfactory that the chip has been available since the first quarter.

How mini labs work on biotech chips

For the organ-on-chip method, cells from human organs are grown on a membrane in the channels of a biotech chip. They are supplied with nutrients and biomechanically stimulated by an artificial blood flow. This significantly increases the functionality of the tissue and the results are meaningful in relation to people. Depending on the object of investigation, active ingredients, for example from new drugs currently in development, can be added to the biotech chip. The reactions of the cells to the additional active ingredients can be evaluated under the microscope, among other things.

Possible alternative to animal testing

The organ-on-a-chip technology is a veritable alternative to animal testing. By simulating human organ functions and using them for tests, the corresponding analyzes on laboratory animals are reduced.

Free image material for reporting is available here: https://bit.ly/40oh3yH

Image source: Dynamic42 GmbH

Dynamic42 is a contract company in the rapidly developing organ-on-a-chip market that was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the Jena University Hospital. With its organ-on-chip platform, the start-up is developing in-vitro test systems with which the effects of potential active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemicals on the human organism can be examined. The company also produces its own biotech chips that significantly improve the quality and validity of the organ-on-a-chip process.

Further information at: www.dynamic42.com

company contact

Dynamic42 GmbH

Nancy Blaurock-Möller

Winzerlaer Straße 2

07745 Jena

03641 508101



https://dynamic42.com

Press contact

Tower PR

Selina Jendrossek

Mälzerstr. 3

07745 Jena

03641 87611 80



https://tower-pr.com/