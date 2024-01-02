inPA, the app for public administration competitions, arrives: we tried it

“Article 97 of the Constitution says that entry into the public administration is through competition,” explained the Minister for Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo in an interview published by the newspaper Il Messaggero. “No one disputes this. But I believe that the ways in which the social lift is managed in the PA today can be rethought”. And so here’s the news: from today “InPA will also be a mobile app. We developed it with Federico II of Naples. All citizens will be able to check the public competition notices and register for the tests via their smartphone”.

Public Administration What is the Digital Domicile, the place where the PA will communicate with citizens by Alessio Nisi 04 July 2023

What is that

The one announced by the Minister is the app version of InPA, which on the Government website is presented as “the new recruitment portal, the digital gateway to the Public Administration”. From November 1, 2022, access to competitions for fixed-term and permanent hiring in public administrations and independent administrative authorities, as well as to all mobility procedures, takes place only by registering on the portal. On inPA there is an updated list of all public job opportunities. The portal was created to make the meeting between supply and demand for public jobs easier and the PA more attractive even in the eyes of traditionally distant worlds, such as that of technical professions (engineers, architects, geologists, computer scientists, statisticians), especially in view of the implementation of PNNR projects. To help populate the portal with qualified profiles, the then Minister for Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, signed nine memoranda of understanding with professional associations and associations, thus achieving 6 million members in a short time. Thanks to an agreement with LinkedIn, inPA then allows personnel searches to be extended to the 16 million members of the social network in Italy.

The first notices on inPA were published on November 30, 2021; in February 2022 the portal won the Digital Agenda Award (Digital Agenda Implementation section) awarded by the Digital Agenda Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan.

L’app

We couldn’t find the app for Android, so we tried the iPhone version: it can be downloaded for free from the App Store, it installs in an instant, and the interface is simple but effective. The app is divided into four areas: Notices and Notices, Explore, News and Categories. The first area is a chronological list, the second allows you to explore the offer region by region and province by province, in the News you can find press releases and notices. In the categories you will find some pre-set searches, such as competitions, mobility alerts, selections of professionals and experts, which can then be refined with personalized filters.

All the information can be consulted without registering, but to apply you must access the reserved area. Italian and EU citizens can do so using the Public Digital Identity System (SPID), the Digital Identity Card (CIE) or EIDAS (Electronic IDentification Authentication and Signature, i.e. the European digital identity), by filling out a form with their personal data, the training path, specializations, skills and professional experiences.

Overall, the app seems very well made, although it does not seem to offer major differences in functionality and content compared to the mobile version of the inPA portal. We only report some occasional errors in the ads (but also present in the online version) and a certain slowness in authentication with PosteID.

Tutorial How to recover the Spid quickly and easily 31 December 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

