Home » Inside Deepmind – The European AI powerhouse is supposed to save Google
Technology

Inside Deepmind – The European AI powerhouse is supposed to save Google

by admin
Inside Deepmind – The European AI powerhouse is supposed to save Google

Google was considered a leader in artificial intelligence. Then came OpenAI – and triggered a crisis of meaning and reorganization at Google. The winner is based in London.

Demis Hassabis is said to be reclaiming Google’s place in the AI ​​world.

Samuel De Roman / Getty

How could that happen? For more than a decade, Google has achieved amazing things in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Even if everyone is talking about ChatGPT and OpenAI today – without Google’s preliminary development work, there would be neither the language model nor the start-up behind it.

See also  Ample brings battery changing station for e-cars

You may also like

Skylines 2 – what we know so far

Yuya Mikami endorses Taiwanese mobile games and must...

Cyber ​​security: Why the state and companies depend...

What changes in the iOS 16.6 Beta 4...

Greentech Vodafone advertising pillars are becoming 5G stations

Netflix’s most-watched show just escaped cancellation

Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence...

piqd | The A.I. Dilemma

Rumor has it that Google has discontinued its...

Stiftung Warentest: The best tablets of 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy