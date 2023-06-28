Inside Deepmind – The European AI powerhouse is supposed to save Google

Google was considered a leader in artificial intelligence. Then came OpenAI – and triggered a crisis of meaning and reorganization at Google. The winner is based in London.

Demis Hassabis is said to be reclaiming Google’s place in the AI ​​world.

Samuel De Roman / Getty

How could that happen? For more than a decade, Google has achieved amazing things in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Even if everyone is talking about ChatGPT and OpenAI today – without Google’s preliminary development work, there would be neither the language model nor the start-up behind it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

