inside reject EU deregulation plans

At the beginning of July 2023, after long discussions, the European Commission presented a proposal for the new regulation of plants that were produced using so-called new genetic engineering (NGT) processes. In this context, a survey was carried out on behalf of the GMO-free working group in the second half of July, which is intended to provide insights into the opinions of Austrians. 1000 people were questioned.

EU Commission considers revision of genetic engineering legislation necessary

In April 2021, the European Commission published a study on New Genomic Techniques (NGTs). In it she emphasized the “need to revise the existing genetic engineering legislation”. In September 2021, the Commission outlined its plans for changing the law, indicating that the intention was to relax risk assessment and labeling requirements, while “sustainability aspects should be brought to the fore”.

In subsequent processes, such as the “Impact Assessment”, surveys were carried out among stakeholders, Member States and the public. However, these polls have been heavily criticized for being biased and suggestive. This even led to protests. Non-governmental organisations, business associations and some member states refused to take part in the planned form of the survey. Many of these organizations and institutions have written questions to the Commission to express their concerns about the Commission’s intention.

Despite the ongoing criticism and a complaints procedure with the EU Ombudsman, the European Commission published its legislative proposal on July 5, 2023.

Proposed law threatens freedom of choice

To reiterate: New genetic engineering (NGT) allows precise genetic modifications to be made at specific points in organisms. These techniques include molecular genetic methods that make it possible to edit or change genetic information in a targeted manner. A key tool is CRISPR/Cas, also known as gene editing, which works more efficiently than previous methods. It can be used in a wide range of organisms, from plants and animals to bacteria, fungi, viruses and human cells. This has a wide range of applications, including biotechnology, medicine, basic research and animal and plant breeding.

For two years now, the EU Commission’s plan has been criticized from several quarters. Florian Faber, Managing Director of ARGE Gentechnik-frei, also speaks out publicly: “Consumers do not want any food with genetic engineering – this applies to the entire EU, and especially to Austria. However, the legislative proposal threatens the right to freedom of choice enshrined in the EU treaties, since labeling requirements, traceability and clearly regulated approval procedures are to be abolished. The bill would destroy sustainable corporate values ​​- after all, it is a clear attack on the precautionary principle of non-GM production, which is heavily influenced by the interests of the seed and biotech lobby, as it is in the “Ohne Gentechnik” and “Bio” sector is practiced, two of the fastest booming quality segments on the European market.

88.3 percent decidedly rejected the proposed deregulation of the NGT process

The law actually seems to find little support from consumers in Austria. A current market research study, commissioned by ARGE Gentechnik-frei and carried out by marketagent, provides information about the opinion of the citizens. Out of a total of 1,000 respondents, an impressive 88.3 percent strongly oppose the proposed deregulation of NGT processes.

A key issue in this context is the labeling requirement. The idea brought up by the EU Commission to abolish this for NGT products met with no approval from 89.9 percent of those surveyed. On the contrary, they are clearly in favor of maintaining mandatory labeling for NGT products on food and feed. In line with this, 81.5 percent are of the opinion that the rights of consumers will be restricted by the proposed law or that people will be deprived of the freedom of choice to which they are entitled.

The survey also shows that 75.0 percent fear that the NGT in combination with the associated patents will lead to increased dependency on large seed companies and the agricultural industry.

“Contradiction to the Green Deal”

In a recently published white paper, an analysis by the genetic engineering experts from ARGE Gentechnik-frei also wants to draw attention to weaknesses in the Commission’s proposal.

Florian Faber from ARGE Gentechnik-frei emphasizes that the current proposed law mainly concerns consumer protection and market access. He complains that on the one hand this would restrict the rights of consumers by endangering transparency, labeling and traceability for certain foods. At the same time, he sees a clear facilitation of market access for new genetic engineering (NGT), which is attributed to strong lobbying by the seed and biotech industry. This would significantly increase the costs and effort for existing “organic” and “Ohne Gentechnik” production. Faber argues that this is not in line with a modern food economy geared towards transparency and safety, and questions its compatibility with the Green Deal objective. He also urges scientists to reconsider whether approving the proposed legislation would play into the hands of the biotech industry.

