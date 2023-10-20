Insider, Musk wants to close X in Europe. The response: “Totally false”

According to Business Insider, Musk is considering closing X in Europe. The reason, according to the site which cites several sources within the former Twitter, would be the company owner’s dissatisfaction with the European regulation of digital services. The Digital Service Act (DSA). Musk’s reply takes 14 hours, but arrives: “He gives them another piece of completely false news.” Therefore, there is no risk for Europe. But it is also true that for months there has been a rather heated battle between Elon Musk and Brussels.

Last act last week, when European Commissioner Therry Breton opened an investigation against the platform bought last year by Musk for 44 billion. Reason? The lack of determination in the fight against disinformation and propaganda after the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel.

The clash between the EU and Musk on the fight against disinformation

But the clash between Europe and Musk has older origins. Precisely from the very day Musk bought the former Twitter. The new ownership first removed all the bodies that had allowed it to monitor and report hate speech and fake news on social media since 2016. Then with the refusal to send the European Union the requested reports on online disinformation and related countermoves.

Musk had made it clear that he wanted to act on his own. And even in the face of Breton’s new warning, and the new request to strengthen controls on shared posts, X’s response was to rely on “community notes”, a tool that allows you to report a post with unverified information. Perfect example of Musk’s project that wants to make X a grassroots, participatory journalism platform. Therefore, there are no experts or controllers, but it is the community itself that monitors and possibly decides what is right and what is wrong.

However, Europe is not convinced of this approach to the issue of disinformation and online hatred. And the clash between Musk and Breton was enriched by a new chapter after the terrorist assault by Hamas on Israeli territory. Breton has little to lose. X and Musk more: up to 6% of their turnover if the company does not accept European rules on content moderation. A blow for the platform, already in precarious financial conditions, paid a lot of money by its current owner but which so far is struggling to find a way to be economically sustainable.

