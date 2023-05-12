insider tip! Testing the Tribit Soundbox Micro 2

Tribits Bluetooth speakers are among the absolute insider tips on the market. You can also see this in my Soundcore Motion Boom Plus vs. Tribit StormBox Blast article, where the Tribit model beats the more expensive Anker model.

However, this test is about a smaller model from Tribit, the Soundbox Micro 2.

This is a classic, compact Bluetooth speaker. Accordingly, it is also a bit cheaper at around €60.

But how does it look in practice? How good does the Soundbox Micro 2 sound? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to Tribit for making the Soundbox Micro 2 available for this test.

Testing the Tribit Soundbox Micro 2

The Tribit Soundbox Micro 2 relies on the well-known design of its predecessor. The Soundbox Micro 2 is built quite flat.

This measures 99.6 x 99 x 40 mm. So it’s quite compact, but not absolutely tiny either.

Tribit uses a kind of linen fabric on the top and a heavily rubberized plastic on the bottom. The speaker feels quite good and valuable. This is certainly due to the higher weight.

So the speaker weighs 311g! This makes it look quite “tight”.

Interestingly, it has a kind of rubber “strap” on the back for easier transport, which you can use to strap it to something.

In addition to the driver, we also find the control buttons on the top. The USB C charging port, in turn, is attached to the side of the speaker.

The speaker should be waterproof despite the open USB C port IP67. Theoretically, it can even submerge briefly without being damaged.

Sound of the Tribit Soundbox Micro 2

Let’s get to the most exciting point, the sound. As usual, don’t expect miracles here! Good sound requires space and the Soundbox Micro 2 is very compact.

However, it still sounds good, if not very good!

In general, the speaker initially has a fairly full and rich sound. The bass is decent and surpasses some larger speakers. However, you shouldn’t expect any thundering or extremely rich basses here either.

The Soundbox Micro 2 scores 1-2 classes above good notebooks. So we have enough bass that nothing is “missing”, but the little one won’t make your living room tremble either.

The highs are good too. I might have wished for a touch more brilliance here, but the highs aren’t too warm or dull either, that’s okay so far.

Especially when we consider that we only have one driver here that is responsible for all frequency ranges.

Voices and singing are reproduced very well! The Soundbox Micro 2 really has a beautiful and natural reproduction of voices. This may also be of interest to audio book fans.

Level stability is solid. The speaker gets sufficiently loud, but not blaringly loud. The bass stays at a good level up to 70%, beyond that it is throttled a bit so as not to overdrive.

Conclusion on the Soundbox Micro 2

Are you looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker with good sound at a fair price? Then the Tribit Soundbox Micro 2 should be at the top of your list!

Don’t expect any absolute miracles in terms of sound, this is still a very compact speaker, but for its size and price it sounds very good!

We have a rich sound with a decent bass. Above all, the reproduction of voice and language is good. No, this is not a party speaker and it won’t make your apartment tremble, but the sound isn’t missing either.

This is simply a nice “upgrade” from notebook/smartphone speakers.