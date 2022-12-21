InSight may be the last to send back pictures of Mars. NASA stated that the InSight Mars lander has stopped responding to communications from Earth since December 18, and most likely has lost power because the solar panels are full of dust and can no longer provide power.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

The InSight lander is different from Mars rovers such as Curiosity and Perseverance that roam the surface. After the former is deployed, it “takes root” and has been conducting scientific missions at the same location. NASA has equipped InSight with a set of instruments to monitor the internal activities of Mars. Since its landing in 2018, it has helped scientists discover that Mars is not as depressed as it was assumed in the past. On the contrary, the interior of Mars is rumbling due to various earthquakes and potential volcanic activities. These are unbelievable news.

The underground shock waves collected by InSight have also created the first detailed map of the internal structure of Mars for scientists. If there is volcanic activity inside Mars, then internal heating may prevent underground lakes from freezing. In theory, microorganisms can survive underground, so Mars will not Totally a Death Star.

However, the biggest disadvantage of fixed-point data collection is that dust will accumulate on the solar panels over the years, causing the power of the detector to continue to decrease over time. In the middle of this year, NASA announced that the countdown to the InSight mission had begun due to power problems. On December 15 this year, InSight communicated with Earth for the last time and sent back photos of Mars. After the 18th, it became silent and stopped responding to calls from the Earth Control Center.

Although InSight has only been in operation for less than 4 years, and one of the drill missions has not reached the predetermined depth, its seismometers have detected more than 1,300 Marsquakes, showing us another side of Mars that is completely different from the seemingly barren. The scientists were amazed.

NASA is still doing its best to contact InSight and has not officially declared the mission over.

(Source of the first image:NASAInSight/Twitter）

Further reading: